By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump has said his administration may be more productive with the Democratic Party leading Congress.

Trump told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich that, as president, he has the power to veto any bills that Democrats send him. However, he left the door open to cooperating with Democrats.

“And I have a feeling that this is going to be an unbelievably productive two years … They’ll send me a bill on health care, and I’ll say, ‘No way,’ and I’ll veto it. And then they’ll call me, and they’ll say — and we’ll sit down. And that’s what I do,” Trump said in the interview, which aired Wednesday.

“You’ll have them at the White House soon?” Heinrich asked the president, referring to Democrats.

“Sure … I respect them; they won. Politics is a nasty game, and they won,” the president said in response. “And I don’t agree with everything, but I will say this: I think I can do, in many ways, better now.”

Democrats secured significant victories in both the House of Representatives and Senate during the Nov. 3 elections, allowing them to control Congress for the final two years of Trump’s term.

Before the election, Trump said he would “veto everything” Democrats want to pass if they win Congress.

Trump also criticized some Senate Republicans for not acting on key legislation, including a voter identification measure that has stalled in the upper chamber ahead of the midterms.

“The Republican Senate can no longer be the place ‘where things are sent to die.’ Not passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT (Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship), sent up five times by the House, was devastating to the Republican Party in the Midterms,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Nov. 12.

The president’s remarks came as Democrats in the House named Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to be the next House speaker during a closed-door vote on Wednesday. A formal vote will still occur after the new Congress takes its seat in January.

“Thank you House Democrats,” Jeffries, currently the House minority leader, said in a statement. “Together, we will deliver bold change. And make a big difference in the lives of the American people!”

Republicans earlier this month picked Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be the House Republican leader, while Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., will remain as the top Republican in the Senate.

Democrats have not voted on whether they will name Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the current minority leader, to lead the party during the next Congress. Last week, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., announced he would challenge Schumer for the leadership position.

After the elections, Democrats have also vowed to pursue investigations into the Trump administration and the president’s family.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee starting in January, sent letters to members of Trump’s family alongside current and former White House officials to preserve records or answer his questions.