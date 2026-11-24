News release

Congregation Beth Shalom recently hosted a “Movie Mitzvah,” celebrating the 13th year that Suzannah Warlick, a synagogue member and a filmmaker herself, has presented movies to the community every month.

In honor of Warlick’s efforts in coordinating the CBS Film Series, the offices of local legislators sent certificates of recognition from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares and Rep. George Whitesides.

Bruce Neft presented the certificates and Ken Greenberg presented flowers. There was also a luncheon and candle-lighting, similar to a Bar Mitzvah, in addition to the movie.