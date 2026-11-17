UCLA has won its first three games of the 2026–27 season, including an early victory over top-five Arizona. The Bruins now face a 20-game Big Ten schedule featuring several ranked opponents and challenging road matchups. Their performance in these conference games will determine how well they compete against the league’s top teams.

Returning guards Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. will help lead a reshaped UCLA roster through the demanding schedule. Games against Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, and Purdue will test the Bruins throughout January and February. Their results in these matchups will help shape their conference standing ahead of the regular-season finale against USC.

UCLA’s Opening Wins Set Early Expectations

UCLA opened the season with a notable win over top-five Arizona. The Bruins led by 14 points at halftime before Arizona cut the margin to one late in the game. Early results like this also influence the college basketball betting market, where FanDuel College Basketball lines provide a view of how teams are valued against one another. Trent Perry led UCLA with 21 points, while the team recorded 16 assists and seven turnovers.

UCLA followed the Arizona win with two more home victories, including a 106-37 result against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on November 11. The 69-point margin set a program record, surpassing the previous record of 65 points. The Bruins also forced 30 turnovers in the game. After its first two wins, UCLA was ranked No. 9 in the AP poll released on November 9, ahead of its December 5 neutral-site matchup against Gonzaga.

Oregon and Washington Open League Play

UCLA begins Big Ten play at home against Oregon on December 1 before traveling to face Washington on December 13. These games are two of the Bruins’ three home-and-home matchups, along with USC, in the 20-game conference schedule. After the Washington game, UCLA will continue its conference schedule through January and February, with the regular season ending in early March.

The two games give UCLA an early look at how its conference opponents handle different playing conditions. Oregon will visit Pauley Pavilion, giving UCLA the advantage of playing at home, while the trip to Seattle to face Washington will test the Bruins’ ability to maintain their performance in a road setting. The results will also provide useful preparation for the return meetings later in the season.

Early January Road Games Test UCLA’s Depth

UCLA’s first extended Big Ten stretch opens at Maryland on January 2 and continues at Rutgers on January 5. The Bruins have three days between the two road games, then return to Pauley Pavilion to face Michigan State on January 9. That sequence tests how quickly the team can prepare for a new opponent while maintaining its defensive structure and limiting turnovers.

The Maryland game sets the tone for the trip, while Rutgers gives UCLA an immediate chance to adjust its approach. Both results count in the conference standings, so the road swing can shape the Bruins’ position early in the league race. The quick return home brings another challenge. Michigan State follows just four days later, giving UCLA limited time to recover and prepare for the next game.

Pauley Pavilion Hosts the Big Ten’s Top Contenders

Pauley Pavilion will host three important Big Ten matchups in January: Michigan State on January 9, Wisconsin on January 19, and Michigan on January 26. In the Columbus Dispatch’s 2026–27 Big Ten preseason media poll, Michigan State ranked second, Michigan placed third, and UCLA came in fourth, behind Illinois. These home games will test the Bruins’ ability to compete with the conference’s highest-ranked teams.

The three opponents present different challenges across January. Michigan State and Michigan bring strong preseason expectations, while Wisconsin gives UCLA another conference matchup between those two games. The Bruins will need to protect the ball, control the boards, and make effective use of their home-court advantage throughout the games’ stretch.

Illinois and Purdue Lead a Demanding Road Stretch

UCLA faces a demanding stretch of Big Ten road games in February, beginning with Illinois on February 2 and continuing against Purdue on February 21. The Bruins then visited Northwestern on February 24, adding another conference test just three days later. Illinois and Purdue will be difficult road opponents, as both ranked among the top six teams in the preseason poll.

UCLA will also meet USC twice in February and March, first on the road on February 13 and then at Pauley Pavilion on March 6 for the regular-season finale. Both games carry added importance as rivalry matchups and will contribute to UCLA’s final conference record. The Bruins’ results against Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, and USC will help shape their position in the Big Ten Tournament.

Early Success Faces Its Big Ten Test

UCLA’s Big Ten season will depend on how well it performs against teams such as Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, and Purdue. The Bruins will need to win at home and compete well on the road.

Strong defense, good rebounding, and fewer turnovers will be key throughout the schedule. The two games against USC will also add to the challenge. These results will shape UCLA’s conference standing and its position heading into the Big Ten Tournament.