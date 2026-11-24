Executive Summary

Dr. Samer ElFallal’s mission to Kenya revealed how limited medical resources affect access to essential surgical care.

His experiences highlight the consequences of equipment shortages and inadequate preventive healthcare.

Medical missions address urgent needs, but lasting progress requires stronger local healthcare systems.

For billions of people, access to surgery depends less on their condition than on where they live. The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery estimated that about five billion people lack access to safe, affordable surgical and anesthesia care, and that 143 million additional surgical procedures are needed each year in low- and middle-income countries.

Dr. Samer ElFallal, a board-certified neurosurgeon, saw that gap firsthand during a volunteer neurosurgical mission to Kenya. His experience points to a central lesson: medical missions can address urgent needs, but reducing healthcare inequality requires confronting the systemic barriers that necessitate them.

Dr. ElFallal noted that many children faced serious conditions simply because specialized care and basic preventive services were not available where they lived.

Why Does Healthcare Inequality Extend Beyond Hospital Access?

Healthcare inequality extends beyond hospital availability. Patients may have access to medical facilities but still lack affordable treatment, diagnostic tools, specialized services, or essential surgical equipment.

The mission highlighted a constant contrast with American medicine. Many patients who needed surgery could not receive it due to limited time and resources.

“In America, there’s no way we would say no,” Dr. ElFallal said. “These people would have gotten surgeries right away.”

Dr. Samer ElFallal on What Happens When Necessary Treatment Is Unavailable

Without the right equipment, a routine surgery can result in years of disability. For example, one patient with an unstable spinal fracture needed surgical stabilization. In the United States, this procedure typically takes about an hour to an hour and a half.

In Kenya, the screws required for the operation were not available. As a result, the patient was instructed to wear a brace for two to three years, unable to work or shower normally, and to hope the fracture would heal.

Before the injury, the patient was fully functional. Now, he faced years without income in a community with limited resources. The same diagnosis resulted in a quick surgery in one country and years of uncertainty in another, solely due to location.

Preventable Conditions and the Cost of Limited Healthcare Access

Many of the most complex cases the team treated were also the most preventable. Several patients required surgery for myelomeningocele, a severe form of spina bifida in which the spinal cord and surrounding tissues do not develop properly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that women who could become pregnant take 400 micrograms of folic acid daily to help prevent major birth defects of the brain and spine. In many low-resource settings, pregnant women lack access to folic acid supplements, prenatal vitamins, or fortified foods.

“It’s so sad because it brings a disease of the past and makes it a disease of the present,” said Dr. Samer ElFallal. “It could be prevented with a simple pill, and now you have to have a neurosurgeon fly in and do this.”

This lesson applies beyond neurosurgery. Investing in prevention and early care reduces the need for invasive procedures and improves outcomes for patients and families.

The Limitations of Short-Term Volunteer Medicine

International medical missions provide valuable assistance, but short-term visits cannot replace permanent healthcare infrastructure. Patients often require follow-up care, rehabilitation, or additional treatment after visiting specialists leave.

The mission also showed how scarcity shapes daily practice in the operating room. Items considered single-use in American hospitals, including suction tubing, IV lines, and surgical gowns, were soaked in a liquid chemical sterilant and reused for every surgery. Gloves were the only items thrown away.

“Here, we kind of take that for granted,” Dr. ElFallal said.

These practices reflect limited supplies. Safe reprocessing of medical devices requires validated procedures and infection-control safeguards. Sustainable care depends on reliable supply chains, proper equipment, trained staff, and adequate resources.

Why Should Medical Missions Remain Part of the Solution?

Medical missions are essential because patients with serious neurological conditions cannot wait for long-term healthcare reform. Volunteer teams provide treatment that might not otherwise be available and highlight the broader challenges facing underserved communities.

The greatest impact occurs when immediate treatment is combined with collaboration with local medical professionals and support for long-term healthcare development. Medical missions should support, not replace, local healthcare systems.

Where Can the Medical Community Make a Difference?

No single initiative can close global healthcare gaps. Dr. ElFallal’s experience highlights specific areas where physicians, hospitals, and medical organizations can make a real difference.

Prevention: Many complex cases began as preventable risks. Supporting prenatal education, access to folic acid, and early screening in underserved regions can reduce the number of patients who require specialized surgery.

Supplies: U.S. hospitals often discard materials that teams in low-resource settings reuse out of necessity. Dr. ElFallal notes that much of this could be redirected to medical missions. Coordinated donations that meet import and infection-control requirements expand the capabilities of visiting and local teams.

Local capacity: Patients need ongoing care after visiting teams leave. Missions have a greater impact when they work with local physicians, support specialist training, and help build reliable follow-up systems.

These efforts do not eliminate underlying inequality, but each one helps narrow the gap that patients experience. Physicians, hospitals, and organizations interested in volunteering, donating supplies, or partnering on future missions can learn more through the Chunilal Initiative.

What Should We Learn From Physicians Who Volunteer Abroad?

Dr. Samer ElFallal’s experience in Kenya illustrates how limited medical resources can turn treatable conditions into lasting challenges. These disparities reflect gaps in healthcare infrastructure, equipment, and preventive care.

Medical missions provide immediate assistance, but lasting progress requires stronger local healthcare systems, continued investment, and long-term partnerships. Their success should be measured not only by the patients treated but also by the healthcare capacity that remains after volunteers leave.

About Dr. Samer ElFallal

Dr. Samer ElFallal is a board-certified neurosurgeon based in Florida, specializing in brain and spine surgery. Having spent much of his career in Michigan, he has served as Chief of Neurosurgery and Neurosurgical Residency Co-Program Director for four years. His commitment to humanitarian medicine includes a self-funded neurosurgical mission to Kenya through the Chunilal Initiative. Dr. ElFallal has also served as an Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) instructor and helped administer neurosurgical oral board examinations. Outside of medicine, Dr. Samer ElFallal is a father of two who enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.