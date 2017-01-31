Last Friday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, remembering those who endured such tragedy and inhumane treatment so many years ago.

President Trump remembered this day by signing an executive order restricting travel to America from Muslim countries.

My late grandfather, Benjamin Germain, survived the Holocaust after spending years in the Bergen Belsen concentration camp. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and become an outstanding member of the community upon his return.

My late grandmother, Henrietta Kaplan, survived years of evasion in Poland as the war raged on. She would find herself in the United States years later, becoming a real estate agent and building a family.

These are just two stories of the millions which came out of such a horrific period in human history.

Last week, the president signed an executive order to ban immigration coming from predominately Muslim nations and a continuing policy to scapegoat an entire religion.

My grandparents’ stories are those of people immigrating to the United States, and I cannot stand by as the president seeks to close our borders to those doing the same.

A nation is judged on the basis of how it treats its weakest members. We must remember what history has taught us and stand against such behavior.