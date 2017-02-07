California has many serious problems: roads and bridges that are crumbling, a state pension system that is underfunded by billions, and prisons so overcrowded that criminals are being released, just to name a few.

With these and many other problems facing our state, I am stunned that Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, is worried about people being able to afford to go to the beach (Assembly Bill 250 introduced last week).

I’d like a steak dinner in Beverly Hills every month but I can’t afford it, so I go without. It’s called living within your means. Something Democrats will never understand.