County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is wrong about supporting Measure H for the homeless, a quarter-cent sales tax hike for a full 10 years.

City Councilwoman Laurene Weste said, “Santa Clarita is able to carry through and do a good job” for the homeless, so there is no need for a tax increase.

And voters just passed Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure to help the homeless. Vote no on Measure H