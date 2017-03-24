As a legal citizen of the United States, I am required to follow the laws of the country/state in which I reside – or be held accountable for my actions.

Understand this simple statement: No one from any country outside the United States has a legal right to be here illegally. No one here illegally has the legal right to the privileges awarded to legal citizens.

While I appreciate Malibu being worried about who will raise their children, clean their homes, mow their lawns, serve their food and work in their restaurants (That seaside city declared itself a sanctuary city this month) , these good workers are merely illegal slaves.

If the people of Malibu truly cared, they would help their illegal workers become legal citizens, not harbor them for their own purposes.

Malibu is afraid it could not continue without these honest, hard-working people seeking a better life. I get that. But they are still illegal and need to follow the rules of this land.

There is nothing that say “follow the laws of the United States – oh, except this one about being here legally. Just skip that one.”

I am not suggesting sending everyone back on planes and buses, separating families or turning our backs on good people seeking safe harbor and/or better life here in our country.

I suggest a possible solution being periodic Amnesty Weeks during which those here illegally can apply for citizenship through an expedited naturalization process without fear of deportation.