I found Maria Gutzeit’s April 18 column “Marching because facts matter” rational and readable.

Regarding the “March for Science,” I’d expand her definition by noting that science is a process that should inform policy but is not a policy itself. Policies are formulated by participating individuals and organizations and they should be based on facts and reason rather than impulse and emotions.

Then the respective polities in our republic evaluate and vote on these policies as communicated and ultimately legislated by our representatives.

Realizing that humans are involved, rational, reasonable and well-intentioned people may disagree on what the most efficacious and cost-effective approaches are to solving problems that are informed by the scientific process. Disparities on policy solutions are therefore not a pro-science/anti-science binary.

As an engineer, Maria no doubt does not find this expansion revelatory. I thought it important to illuminate, as some are wont to politicize science itself.