Donald Trump pouts his lips and attempts a look of arrogance in many photo ops with world figures to hide his ignorance of most everything a leader of a country needs to know.

I cannot understand how a major political party can come up with the likes of George W. Bush, Dan Quayle and Donald Trump. Their total intelligence quotient would likely be equal to that of JFK’s.

I feel sorry for those who voted for the Republican Party slate and have been “sucker punched” by an uncaring, egocentric buffoon.

Arnold Mann
Valencia

  • Gil Mertz

    Says the guy who’s party experienced the most political losses in the last eight years since Nixon. The more you sore L-O-S-E-R-S keep trashing Trump, the worse it makes Obama’s failed policies and Hillary Clinton look who lost to Trump in November. Talk about sucker punched. HA!