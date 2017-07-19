Rebecca Cleveland-Stout: Thank you, Rep. Knight!



Californians are tired of hearing the word “drought.” And yet the severe droughts that have riddled California for years will only become more frequent and destructive as temperatures increase.

While the science has never been clearer, the Trump administration and its allies in Congress have been working to roll back climate progress.

That’s why we were happy to see that, recently, Rep. Knight joined the majority of the House of Representatives in voting to affirm climate as a threat to security by retaining a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Department of Defense to study the impacts of climate change on its operations.

Now it’s time for our leaders to move beyond studying the problem and work to cut the pollution fueling global warming and shift to 100 percent renewable energy.

Rebecca Cleveland-Stout

Santa Clarita