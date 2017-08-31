Brian Baker: ‘Snowflakedom’ or ‘victimhood?’

Josh Heath’s recent tirade, published Aug. 29 under the title “In defense of Millennial snowflakes,” gave me a couple of good chuckles. I’m grateful for that, as I enjoy good humor, intentional or otherwise.

In his rant he complained that “The general view of my generation, the Millennials, from older conservatives is that we are weak, overly emotional, lazy, and entitled. This consensus is often expressed through use of a particular one-word insult: snowflake. … In their judgment, if my generation is struggling, we have no one to blame but ourselves.”

Putting aside the irony that his entire column is a personification of “snowflakedom,” he’s just plain wrong.

We “Trump-tie-wearing bully boys of the older generation” don’t use the “snowflake” term to “slander against (his) generation.” Not at all!

In fact, my daughter’s a Millennial, and she’s the absolutely last person I’d ever consider a “snowflake.” She’s a strong person with great values, a staunch conservative and terrific daughter, wife and mother. She knows how to stand up for her beliefs and doesn’t back down.

When I look at the majority of the Millennials I know, I see hard-working young people nurturing their families, active duty and veteran military folks, career-minded professionals climbing the ladder, blue- and white-collar workers making their way in their chosen careers and professions.

Actually, we “Trump-tie-wearing bully boys of the older generation” reserve that term for those wusses – of any generation – who insist on meeting any ideas with which they don’t agree with screams of dismay, usually accompanied by bleats for “trigger warnings” and “safe spaces,” and who make vapid excuses for their lack of direction or achievement in life. Kind of like Heath did in his column, come to think of it!

So I don’t really know what “dastardly behavior” he’s referring to. Sounds to me like he’s donned his “victimhood” cape. If he’s finding that term directed at himself personally, well, maybe that should tell him something.

Brian Baker
Saugus

 

  • Josh Heath

    Brian, the vast majority of the time, millenials are the only crowd that get called snowflakes. You rarely if ever hear that phrase used with any other generation. As for the insults laden through this letter, since they come in a missive laden in delusion, they don’t have much impact. Sad!

    • Gary Bierend

      And yet you responded within an hour. Comical!

    • Brian Baker

      “Delusion”, kid? Which part is a “delusion”?

      I wrote that your column was an example of snowflakedom; that my Millennial daughter isn’t a snowflake, nor are the other Millenials I know; and that the term “snowflake” isn’t age-specific.

      That’s the entire LTE in a nutshell, right there. So tell me, kid, which part is a “delusion”?

      Whiny… but funny!

      Sincerely,

      Trump-tie wearing bully boy

      • lois eisenberg

        “Trump-tie-wearing bully boys of the older generation”
        Glad that you finally identified yourselves as being ” A Trump-tie-wearing bully boys”
        having ties to the despot in the White House.

        • Brian Baker

          Yes indeedy, Lois.

          That’s called “humor”, in the category of “irony”. I know that flew right by you.

          • lois eisenberg

            “Trump-tie-wearing bully boys of the older generation”
            “Yes indeedy ” that’s called skeptical humor .****
            Why am I not laughing ****

          • Brian Baker

            Why? Because, again, it’s “humor”. A quality which you noticeably lack.

    • lois eisenberg

      Josh your opinion column had points well taken that consequently hit some funny bones.
      Please continue to add your intelligent and comprehensive opinions.
      “Damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead ”
      GO BRUINS *****

    • Brian Richards

      The reason your generation is most often referred to as snowflakes is because the vast majority of older Americans are too busy working and trying to take care of their families to be offended by Huckleberry Finn or a statue of Thomas Jefferson. Members of your generation have the luxury of being offended by that which is trifle. The rest of us are busy trying to be productive members of society. When you get out into the real world Josh, some of these concepts may finally hit home.

  • lois eisenberg

    Sounds to me like the “Trump-tie wearing the bully boys” have donned their “victimhood” capes
    sadly not realizing that they have been victimized by a very cruel, evil mad man in the White house.
    It is a very sad situation that the ” Trump-tie-wearing bully boys” haven’t come to the realization that
    our democracy has also been victimized, bullied and damaged by a man who is not fit to be President.

  • Phil Ellis

    Brian, you are correct, Snowflakes come in all ages, colors, creeds, religions, etc. It’s reserved for a thought process – or lack thereof.

    • Brian Baker

      Thanks, Phil. Exactly.

    • lois eisenberg

      “Trump is CODDLING and EMBOLDENING white supremacists.”
      “In the aftermath of the horrifying Charlottesville riot, Donald Trump SHAMEFULLY defended violent white supremacists.”
      “We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support.”
      This is true , and you are correct “Snowflakes come in all ages, colors, creeds, religions, etc.”