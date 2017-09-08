Betty Arenson: Dispelling the falsehoods

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 49 mins ago

In the column “Truth about the new gas tax” written by Assemblyman Dante Acosta and published Sept. 2, Acosta set the record straight after a malevolent column, signed by multiple people, was published with pure falsehoods (“SCV Voices: Acosta and Wilk, don’t claim credit for improvements”) on Aug. 26.

It is unfortunate that Acosta’s column was published on a holiday weekend, as many may have missed its important message. The column may still be read on The Signal’s website, www.signalscv.com.

The original column accused Assemblyman Acosta and Sen. Scott Wilk of being hypocrites, among other contemptible things, for posing for a picture of the groundbreaking of a resurfacing project for the Interstate-5 freeway after voting against SB1.

SB1, the largest gas tax hike in California history, was passed without any voter approval. Further, it’s not even in effect yet and has absolutely nothing to do with the I-5 rehab project.

As for a brief peek into the text of SB1, I’ve read it twice and its content is abhorrent for the deceitful sham it played on Californians. It even includes hiring felons; (Chapter 2, Section 2038 [e]) and paying $2million to the California State University system (Section 2032[g]). And it mightily increases vehicle registration fees.

As for the subject at hand, the original fallacious column casting aspersions on two elected officials, I hope that when readers are subjected to accusations  such as this, they will consider the veracity of the words and certainly the intent and ulterior motives behind the authors.

Betty Arenson

Valencia

Click here to post a comment

Betty Arenson: Dispelling the falsehoods

49 mins ago
3 Comments
Signal Contributor

In the column “Truth about the new gas tax” written by Assemblyman Dante Acosta and published Sept. 2, Acosta set the record straight after a malevolent column, signed by multiple people, was published with pure falsehoods (“SCV Voices: Acosta and Wilk, don’t claim credit for improvements”) on Aug. 26.

It is unfortunate that Acosta’s column was published on a holiday weekend, as many may have missed its important message. The column may still be read on The Signal’s website, www.signalscv.com.

The original column accused Assemblyman Acosta and Sen. Scott Wilk of being hypocrites, among other contemptible things, for posing for a picture of the groundbreaking of a resurfacing project for the Interstate-5 freeway after voting against SB1.

SB1, the largest gas tax hike in California history, was passed without any voter approval. Further, it’s not even in effect yet and has absolutely nothing to do with the I-5 rehab project.

As for a brief peek into the text of SB1, I’ve read it twice and its content is abhorrent for the deceitful sham it played on Californians. It even includes hiring felons; (Chapter 2, Section 2038 [e]) and paying $2million to the California State University system (Section 2032[g]). And it mightily increases vehicle registration fees.

As for the subject at hand, the original fallacious column casting aspersions on two elected officials, I hope that when readers are subjected to accusations  such as this, they will consider the veracity of the words and certainly the intent and ulterior motives behind the authors.

Betty Arenson

Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Anthony Breznican

    Once again, defenders of Acosta and Wilk’s “photo-op’ grandstanding rush in to confuse people.

    Here are the facts:

    There isn’t a “groundbreaking” for every piece of highway construction. This event was set up for a very specific reason, according to CalTrans: showcase the kind of work and economic improvements brought by SB1 — which Acosta and Wilk voted against.

    So our Assemblyman and State Senator crashed the I-5 media event to get attention for themselves and claim credit for the much-needed jobs and infrastructure improvements it will bring to Santa Clarita.

    CalTrans promoted the groundbreaking as a way to showcase the fact that the very same kind of positive benefit will be coming from SB 1 — the infrastructure improvement bill Wilk and Acosta spent the first half of the year railing against.

    From the CalTrans press release (hat tip to fellow commenter Gary for finding this):

    “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation, Senate Bill 1. Speakers can address SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and federal sources.”

    http://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/press-releases/docs/Media%20Advisory%20I5%20project%2008072017.pdf

    Furthermore, the public information officer for CalTrans, Michael Comeaux, said this to HomeTown Station about the groundbreaking:

    “Wednesday’s project had already been slated by CalTrans before SB 1 had been signed into law, but officials believe that the improvements made during this first project can demonstrate some of the possibilities of SB 1.

    “It’s a coincidence that this project, which had been in the ‘pipeline’ for a while, is beginning just as a bunch of SB-1 projects are because it’s not an SB-1 project,” said Comeaux. “But it is a really good example of what type of work SB 1 is going to pay for.”

    http://www.hometownstation.com/santa-clarita-latest-news/i-5-construction-in-santa-clarita-to-improve-roads-traffic-officially-underway-201476

    The column, of which I was a signatory, was 100 percent correct in stating that Acosta and Wilk were grabbing camera time to claim credit for the very type of projects they voted against.

    To quote the column: The column was clear, as you’ve been told repeatedly. I quote:

    “The construction will help millions of commuters throughout California by making the I-5 smoother and safer. And it was all made possible by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which pays for upgrades and expansions of the state’s vast network of highways.

    That Caltrans Office of State Highway Operations and Protection Program [SHOPP]recently got a boost from Senate Bill 1, a major piece of infrastructure legislation that was recently signed into law.

    THIS IS THE BILL Mr. Acosta and Mr. Wilk voted against.

    But Acosta and Wilk wanted to have it both ways, so they showed up at the groundbreaking ceremony for the I-5 project to celebrate the SAME KIND OF INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS that they opposed.”

    A great deal of money — $1.9 billion — from SB 1 will be flowing into SHOPP, according to this document from CalTrans:

    http://www.catc.ca.gov/programs/SB_1/6-9-17_SHOPP_Overview.pdf

    Acosta and Wilk are now shamefaced they got caught claiming credit for the kind of projects they voted against.

    They should be ashamed. But … their loyalists seem to have none.

    • Anthony Breznican

      As for Betty Arenson’s column, she ascribes “ulterior motives” to the 20-some constituents who simply asked our elected leaders to stand by their principles and not try to deceive us.

      I guess we live in a time when exposing the hypocrisy of ambitious politicians is an “ulterior motive.” Santa Clarita deserves better than the Assemblyman and State Senator we currently have, who like to say one thing, vote another way, and hope we don’t notice.

      We noticed. And now they’re panicking.

      (And now, watch this space fill up with others eager to peddle excuses for Wilk and Acosta.)

  • Anthony Breznican

    Once again, defenders of Acosta and Wilk’s “photo-op’ grandstanding rush in to confuse people.

    Here are the facts…

    Think about it: there isn’t a “groundbreaking” media event for every piece of highway construction. This event was set up for a very specific reason, according to CalTrans: to showcase the kind of work and economic improvements that will be brought by SB1 — which Acosta and Wilk voted against.

    So our Assemblyman and State Senator crashed the I-5 media event to get attention for themselves and claim credit for the much-needed jobs and infrastructure improvements it will bring to Santa Clarita. CalTrans promoted the groundbreaking as a way to showcase the fact that the very same kind of positive benefit will be coming from SB 1 — the infrastructure improvement bill Wilk and Acosta spent the first half of the year railing against.

    From the CalTrans press release (hat tip to fellow commenter Gary for finding this):

    “Construction is starting at the same time as Caltrans is accelerating dozens of highway projects in California under the state’s new funding for transportation, Senate Bill 1. Speakers can address SB 1. This project’s funding is from state and federal sources.”

    http://www.dot.ca.gov/d7/pr

    Furthermore, the public information officer for CalTrans, Michael Comeaux, said this to HomeTown Station about the groundbreaking:

    “Wednesday’s project had already been slated by CalTrans before SB 1 had been signed into law, but officials believe that the improvements made during this first project can demonstrate some of the possibilities of SB 1.

    “It’s a coincidence that this project, which had been in the ‘pipeline’ for a while, is beginning just as a bunch of SB-1 projects are because it’s not an SB-1 project,” said Comeaux. “But it is a really good example of what type of work SB 1 is going to pay for.”

    http://www.hometownstation….

    The column, of which I was a signatory, was 100 percent correct in stating that Acosta and Wilk were grabbing camera time to claim credit for the very type of projects they voted against.

    To quote the column:

    “The construction will help millions of commuters throughout California by making the I-5 smoother and safer. And it was all made possible by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program, which pays for upgrades and expansions of the state’s vast network of highways.

    That Caltrans Office of State Highway Operations and Protection Program [SHOPP]recently got a boost from Senate Bill 1, a major piece of infrastructure legislation that was recently signed into law.

    THIS IS THE BILL Mr. Acosta and Mr. Wilk voted against.

    But Acosta and Wilk wanted to have it both ways, so they showed up at the groundbreaking ceremony for the I-5 project to celebrate the SAME KIND OF INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS that they opposed.”

    A great deal of money — $1.9 billion — from SB 1 will be flowing into SHOPP, according to this document from CalTrans:

    http://www.catc.ca.gov/prog

    Acosta and Wilk are now shamefaced they got caught claiming credit for the kind of projects they voted against.

    They should be ashamed. They considered their constituents fools who wouldn’t notice them talking out of both sides of their mouths.

    But … their loyalists and excuse-makers seem to have no such shame.

    We deserve better representation than this.