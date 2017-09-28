Bob Searcy: Democratic leadership hard to figure
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 1 min ago
Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California is suing the Trump administration over the border wall. Guess they feel it’s OK for open borders.
Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California is pushing to make California a sanctuary state. Guess they feel it’s OK to protect the illegals.
Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California feels it’s OK to protect DACA recipients. They must feel it’s OK to protect illegals before their own citizens.
It’s a crying shame when the Democratic Party will protect illegals breaking the law just to stay in power.
Bob Searcy
Valencia
