Bob Searcy: Democratic leadership hard to figure

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California is suing the Trump administration over the border wall. Guess they feel it’s OK for open borders.

Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California is pushing to make California a sanctuary state. Guess they feel it’s OK to protect the illegals.

Let me get this right:
The Democratic leadership of California feels it’s OK to protect DACA recipients. They must feel it’s OK to protect illegals before their own citizens.

It’s a crying shame when the Democratic Party will protect illegals breaking the law just to stay in power.

Bob Searcy
Valencia

 

 

