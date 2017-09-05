Don Gately: Respect the flag, if only for the lost lives it represents

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 6 hours ago

A few people in my community are flying the American flag, but with the stripes blue rather than red.

I believe they are making a political statement, but this is the wrong way to do it. They are desecrating the flag that represents millions of lives lost or shattered in defense of their right to express their opinion.

Please people, show a little respect.

Don Gately

Valencia

 

  • Bill Reynolds

    I believe that particular flag represents support for law enforcement.