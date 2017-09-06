Gerald Staack: When the deniers make the decisions …

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 hour ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the grief and suffering caused by Texas storm Harvey, it’s time to remind everyone of an old parable: “Those who don’t listen must feel.”

Those who refuse to listen to what climate scientists are saying about global warming are destined to feel the wrath of Mother Earth. Unfortunately, the innocent are swept into the storm along with all the deniers.

So sad!

Gerald Staack is a Newhall resident.