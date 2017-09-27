Noelle De Vita: Education Code, Messina

Per the California Education Code, Section 220 prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic that is contained in the definition of hate crimes as described in Penal Code Section 422.55.

Hart school board President Joe Messina is supposed to be a model for enforcing our educational code, not trafficking in blatant discrimination on a public forum.

He should be ashamed of himself.

Noelle De Vita

Valencia