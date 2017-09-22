Richard Cattermole: Where’s American freedom in Canyon Country?

We, the veterans of many wars and conflicts, have risked our lives and in many cases lost them so that our country could remain free. But it seems that the city of Santa Clarita doesn’t care.

Recently the city issued to several Canyon Country residents notices of violation stating vehicles on their properties were being parked in prohibited locations.

This is a disgusting misuse of the city code!

Why does the city have the right to decide where we can park on our own property? In at least one case, this action has had devastating consequences.

Is Santa Clarita not in the land of the free?

This is not the freedom we fought for, and it makes me very angry to see that our sacrifices were all in vain.

Richard Cattermole is a Canyon Country resident.