Gordon Katz: Memory block

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 5 hours ago

In response to Gary Horton’s Op-Ed last week, the other Mr. Horton is just another typical Republican who has a very big memory block.

He neglected to mention the one president who almost put this country in the gutter, George Bush #43 (aka deer in the headlights on 9/11), Mission Accomplished on that aircraft carrier, the president who caused the greatest recession since the “Great Depression,” weapons of mass destruction and the longest war in our history). I guess those wonderful accomplishments are just what the Republicans want to see in elected officials.

We are now headed down the road of total destruction in the hands of a completely incompetent and insane president.

Gordon Katz

Canyon Country