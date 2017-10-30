Lois Eisenberg: Hollywood and Washington

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Monday, October 30th, 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Re: Steve Lunetta’s article in the SCV Signal: “Hollywood corruption- quid pro quo.”

As for now, Hollywood, I’d suggest you stop worrying about Washington and clean up your own backyard.”

As for now Hollywood should clean up it’s own backyard, but what is more imperative is that Washington should clean up its dirty unglamorous ( pun intended) swamp which is getting more murky each day.

The Washington people are there to govern this massive country of ours and be concerned about the welfare of the American people while Hollywood is here to entertain the people with their talented and glamorous movie stars. The dilemma for the moviegoer is what movie to see.

The dilemma for the American people is survival. I opt for survival.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia