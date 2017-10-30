Lois Eisenberg: Hollywood and Washington

Last update: Monday, October 30th, 2017

Re: Steve Lunetta’s article in the SCV Signal: “Hollywood corruption- quid pro quo.”

As for now, Hollywood, I’d suggest you stop worrying about Washington and clean up your own backyard.”

As for now Hollywood should clean up it’s own backyard, but what is more imperative is that Washington should clean up its dirty unglamorous ( pun intended) swamp which is getting more murky each day.

The Washington people are there to govern this massive country of ours and be concerned about the welfare of the American people while Hollywood is here to entertain the people with their talented and glamorous movie stars. The dilemma for the moviegoer is what movie to see.

The dilemma for the American people is survival. I opt for survival.

Lois Eisenberg
Valencia

 

  • Brian Baker

    Looks like some nut just killed a bunch of people in NYC by running them over with a truck. He drove right into a crowd, apparently yelling “Allahu Akbar!”.

    I’m waiting with baited breath to hear the leftists start yakking about more “truck control”.

    • lois eisenberg

      Don’t hold your baited breath anymore here is a leftist who will give you breathing room
      to satisfy your yakking problem of ‘truck control”
      I have called my Representative my Senator and the White House for “truck control”

  • Anthony Breznican

    Short. Sharp. To the point.

    Well said, Lois.

    • lois eisenberg

      Thank you Mr. Breznican.
      I knew you would “Love It”

  • lois eisenberg

    IT IS MUELLER TIME !!!

  • lois eisenberg

    It’s Mueller Time to save us !!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “Special Counsel Mueller rousts gators in the D.C. swamp”
    INGENIOUS !!!!

  • lois eisenberg

    “The more Trump lashes out, the more he asks to be investigated”
    “I LOVE IT”

  • lois eisenberg

    “Trump lashes out, the more he asks to be investigated”
    I do feel better because of liar-in-chief’s lashing out.