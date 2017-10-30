Ron Singerman: Outrageous tactic
By Signal Contributor
Last update: Monday, October 30th, 2017
In response to 25 United For Progress ad in The Signal.
This was a 1/2 page ad that ONLY says Congressman Steve Knight supports tax plan that will give Trump family “a billion dollar tax break”.
No other information. No supporting facts.
Why not say 2 Billion or 3?
Their web site also offers no backup to the charge.
No matter what 25UP’s political leaning this is an outrageous tactic.
If true I would want facts. Let the chips fall where they may.
Ron Singerman
Valencia
In response to 25 United For Progress ad in The Signal.
This was a 1/2 page ad that ONLY says Congressman Steve Knight supports tax plan that will give Trump family “a billion dollar tax break”.
No other information. No supporting facts.
Why not say 2 Billion or 3?
Their web site also offers no backup to the charge.
No matter what 25UP’s political leaning this is an outrageous tactic.
If true I would want facts. Let the chips fall where they may.
Ron Singerman
Valencia
You must be logged in to post a comment.