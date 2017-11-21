Bryan Caforio: Missing facts aren’t missing after all

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 hour ago

Bryan Caforio speaks in front of constituents before his official announcement to run for the 25th Congressional District seat last year. Samie Gebers/The Signal

In my recent column “Corporations run amok,” I described what I see far too often as a consumer rights attorney: banks and corporations taking advantage of our community because politicians in Washington prefer their biggest donors over regular Americans. It’s my first-hand experience in this area that shapes my views on the types of policies we need — those that favor people over corporations.

A recent Signal contributor called my column “partisan.” To me, this shouldn’t be a partisan issue — I’d think just about everyone, regardless of political party, would agree that we shouldn’t stack the deck over and over again in favor of big corporations and billionaires. But Republicans in Congress continue to do just that, including through their recent vote to take away consumers’ right to bring a class action lawsuit when they’ve been wronged, as I discussed in my column.

That Signal contributor also claimed I “left out facts” because I didn’t mention that the “Consumer Financial Protections Bureau promulgated this rule, not your elected representatives.”

He is correct that the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau is a government agency specifically tasked with making sure banks, lenders, and other financial corporations treat consumers fairly. In this case, the bureau tried to protect all of us by issuing a rule to prohibit financial corporations from taking away our right to sue them as a group.

Unfortunately, we won’t see the benefits of that protection because Representative Steve Knight and other Republicans in Congress actually voted to block that protection from ever taking effect — once again standing on the side of banks and other corporations, instead of the people. Those are the facts.

The contributor is also correct that I have first-hand experience as a lawyer suing banks, insurance companies, and corporations on behalf of consumers. I’m proud to have spent my career doing just that.

It’s unfortunate that we see time and time again politicians looking out for corporate interests ahead of everything else. That’s wrong, and that’s why I’m running for office — we need representatives who will stand with our community. Banks and insurance companies don’t need more Washington politicians on their side.

Bryan Caforio
Santa Clarita

Click here to post a comment

Bryan Caforio: Missing facts aren’t missing after all

1 hour ago
4 Comments
Signal Contributor
Bryan Caforio speaks in front of constituents before his official announcement to run for the 25th Congressional District seat last year. Samie Gebers/The Signal

In my recent column “Corporations run amok,” I described what I see far too often as a consumer rights attorney: banks and corporations taking advantage of our community because politicians in Washington prefer their biggest donors over regular Americans. It’s my first-hand experience in this area that shapes my views on the types of policies we need — those that favor people over corporations.

A recent Signal contributor called my column “partisan.” To me, this shouldn’t be a partisan issue — I’d think just about everyone, regardless of political party, would agree that we shouldn’t stack the deck over and over again in favor of big corporations and billionaires. But Republicans in Congress continue to do just that, including through their recent vote to take away consumers’ right to bring a class action lawsuit when they’ve been wronged, as I discussed in my column.

That Signal contributor also claimed I “left out facts” because I didn’t mention that the “Consumer Financial Protections Bureau promulgated this rule, not your elected representatives.”

He is correct that the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau is a government agency specifically tasked with making sure banks, lenders, and other financial corporations treat consumers fairly. In this case, the bureau tried to protect all of us by issuing a rule to prohibit financial corporations from taking away our right to sue them as a group.

Unfortunately, we won’t see the benefits of that protection because Representative Steve Knight and other Republicans in Congress actually voted to block that protection from ever taking effect — once again standing on the side of banks and other corporations, instead of the people. Those are the facts.

The contributor is also correct that I have first-hand experience as a lawyer suing banks, insurance companies, and corporations on behalf of consumers. I’m proud to have spent my career doing just that.

It’s unfortunate that we see time and time again politicians looking out for corporate interests ahead of everything else. That’s wrong, and that’s why I’m running for office — we need representatives who will stand with our community. Banks and insurance companies don’t need more Washington politicians on their side.

Bryan Caforio
Santa Clarita

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Gary Bierend

    Carpetbagger Caforio: “…we won’t see the benefits of that protection because Representative Steve Knight and other Republicans in Congress actually voted to block that protection from ever taking effect — once again standing on the side of banks and other corporations, instead of the people.”

    Another fact that was left out; lawyers donate far more to dems than they do to republicans. Is anyone surprised that the dems would side with lawyers like Carpetbagger Caforio? The dems in Congress, and “also-rans” like Carpetbagger Caforio are simply looking out for themselves, as always.

  • Ron Bischof

    It’s illuminating to note you acknowledged some of the points you did indeed leave out, Mr. Caforio. They underscore the fact that you’re not a neutral arbiter on this issue.

    “To me, this shouldn’t be a partisan issue…”

    And yet that’s exactly what you’ve made it in the original column and now in this LTE.

    Please advise how an unelected and unaccountable regulatory agency is in the best interests of citizens. District 25 voters won’t be swayed by simplistic talking points. Instead, it’s about ideas and a philosophy of governance.

    As an attorney, shouldn’t you also address the Federal Appeals Court decision on the unconstitutional structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, another point I raised in my LTE response to your column?

    Appeals Court Deals Setback to Consumer-Watchdog Agency
    Federal three-judge panel rules CFPB’s structure is unconstitutional but rejects idea of shutting down agency

    “A federal appeals court has ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s structure is unconstitutional because its director isn’t sufficiently answerable to the president. Photo: Stephen Voss for The Wall Street Journal

    A federal appeals court delivered a strong rebuke to the government’s new consumer-finance watchdog, declaring the agency’s unusual independence to be unconstitutional, and ordering its powers be curbed.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/federal-appeals-court-finds-structure-of-cfpb-unconstitutional-1476197389

  • Brian Richards

    Sounds like someone had his wittle feewings hurt. It’s a tough business Caforio, suck it up snowflake!

    • Gary Bierend

      How stupid does he think the people of the 25th are? It’s insulting that he thinks they are all so ill-informed that they would fall for his “Champion of the People” BS.