Arthur Saginian | A Definition of Politics

In his April 9 column, Gary Horton’s monologue on President Donald Trump’s concept of global affairs went against nearly everything we were taught about world politics by (our political science professor) at College of the Canyons.

According to our political science professor, politics is the struggle for the allocation of limited resources, as in who gets what, how much, and why. We live in a world of limited resources, Mr. Horton, and that means that “prosperity” is indeed “finite,” so your entire column was not much more than an exercise in wishful thinking.

In simplest terms, how can 10 nations split up 100 units of resource? On the one hand, one nation can take it all and leave the rest with none. On the other hand, the 100 units can be split up equally, giving each nation 10 units apiece.

In reality, however, those 100 units are divided according to how well each nation “fights” for them, and if some are left out in the cold, then that’s what happens. Life on planet Earth, by its very nature, is composed of predators and prey. It survives by consuming what is below it on the food chain, and every ecosystem is balanced by how much prey is available to the predators — humans being an anomaly, a dysfunctional mutation, that is trying to break those rules, and “liberalism” is the trumpet section of that effort.

That’s REAL reality, Mr. Horton, so your column left me wondering which reality you were speaking of when you wrote it.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita