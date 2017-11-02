Jim Horton: Writings incomplete

It has been said that it is too bad that youth is wasted on the young. Men come in many sizes and shapes and colors. They do not come with an owner’s manual.

It has also been stated that the average man is not worth much until he gets into his forties. Prior to that, as a group, they are lucky to get in and out of the bathroom without incident.

Man is not defined by his sex but by his experience. It used to be that men growing up in the ‘30s and ‘40s became men because of what was asked of them. You grew up with a sense of self sufficiency. This wasn’t something that was taught but was the result of the experience that the society that they were born into placed upon them.

In today’s society, these demands are not placed on them. They are free to go to school and learn but they gain no life experience. The electronics of today are a crutch that distracts and interrupts. Young men seem unable to spend time with their thoughts and ponder what is in store for them.

The Signal gets regular input from one such young man who gives us his interpretation of thoughtful musings. He means well and based on his education and experience, he is able to put forth what he feels are profound writings. The problem is that they are incomplete and miss the mark. What is missing is life experience.

There is a saying that “ life is hard, so you should eat dessert first.” There is a lot of truth in that statement. Those of us who have been around can attest to the fact that you cannot count on too much in your future.

I commend him for his efforts but would recommend that he widen his course of study to take in such figures as Aristotle and Cicero. Cicero is very relevant in that he fought against the same corruption that we have today and that ultimately destroyed Rome. It also cost him his life.

Jim Horton

Valencia