Nancy Starczyk: Home ownership incentives shouldn’t be taken away

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 14 hours ago

Opinion - santa clarita news

There’s a reason homeownership is still considered the “American Dream.” A home is a place to create memories, a means for building wealth, and a pathway to strength and stability in the communities we all call home.

Here in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, things are no different, and that’s something for lawmakers to remember as Congress embarks on an effort for comprehensive tax reform.
Middle-class families have built wealth for centuries through homeownership and real estate investment. Homeownership allows families to protect themselves against rising rents and inflation, while offering an opportunity to build equity over time.

Let’s face it: most families can’t get a loan to purchase stocks or invest in a mutual fund, but they can get a safe mortgage product at competitive rates to invest in a home. It’s a tremendous mechanism for building wealth that shouldn’t be taken away.

Best of all, homeowners aren’t the only ones who benefit. For every two homes sold, a job is created. In all, home sales support an average of more than 2.5 million private-sector jobs every year. At almost $3 trillion, real estate accounts for more than 16 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). At the state level it accounts for more than 20 percent of the GDP.

That’s a big part of why, for over a century, the American tax code has incentivized homeowners. The country’s leaders acknowledge that a strong, stable housing market is good for everyone, which is why it deserves support.

Important tax incentives such as the mortgage interest deduction and the state and local tax deduction are a part of the tax code to ensure all creditworthy families have a fighting chance at the American Dream.

Currently, the legislation includes a cap on mortgage interest deduction at $500K for new mortgages, limits on the exemption on Capital Gains Tax from the sale of a primary residence, elimination of the deduction for state and local income or sales taxes, elimination of the Mortgage Interest Deduction for second homes, elimination of the deduction for moving expenses, elimination of the deduction for personal casualty losses, such as from earthquakes or wildfires, elimination of the deduction on interest on student loans and elimination of the deduction for medical expenses, even for the elderly. All this from a bill that is supposed to improve the current system.

If those went away, homebuyers would see their dream pushed further out of reach, while current homeowners would have the welcome mat pulled right out from under them.
This could also mean that the average California homebuyer could end up paying $3,000 more a year in taxes under the current proposal.

Comprehensive tax reform is a worthy goal, and lawmakers should be applauded for their ambitious approach.

As Congress continues working through this process, however, the incentives that put homeownership within reach for millions of Americans deserve full support from both sides of the aisle.

Take action now! Contact Congress today to oppose this reform.

Nancy Starczyk, 2018 President
Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®

Click here to post a comment

Nancy Starczyk: Home ownership incentives shouldn’t be taken away

14 hours ago
17 Comments
Signal Contributor
Opinion - santa clarita news

There’s a reason homeownership is still considered the “American Dream.” A home is a place to create memories, a means for building wealth, and a pathway to strength and stability in the communities we all call home.

Here in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, things are no different, and that’s something for lawmakers to remember as Congress embarks on an effort for comprehensive tax reform.
Middle-class families have built wealth for centuries through homeownership and real estate investment. Homeownership allows families to protect themselves against rising rents and inflation, while offering an opportunity to build equity over time.

Let’s face it: most families can’t get a loan to purchase stocks or invest in a mutual fund, but they can get a safe mortgage product at competitive rates to invest in a home. It’s a tremendous mechanism for building wealth that shouldn’t be taken away.

Best of all, homeowners aren’t the only ones who benefit. For every two homes sold, a job is created. In all, home sales support an average of more than 2.5 million private-sector jobs every year. At almost $3 trillion, real estate accounts for more than 16 percent of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP). At the state level it accounts for more than 20 percent of the GDP.

That’s a big part of why, for over a century, the American tax code has incentivized homeowners. The country’s leaders acknowledge that a strong, stable housing market is good for everyone, which is why it deserves support.

Important tax incentives such as the mortgage interest deduction and the state and local tax deduction are a part of the tax code to ensure all creditworthy families have a fighting chance at the American Dream.

Currently, the legislation includes a cap on mortgage interest deduction at $500K for new mortgages, limits on the exemption on Capital Gains Tax from the sale of a primary residence, elimination of the deduction for state and local income or sales taxes, elimination of the Mortgage Interest Deduction for second homes, elimination of the deduction for moving expenses, elimination of the deduction for personal casualty losses, such as from earthquakes or wildfires, elimination of the deduction on interest on student loans and elimination of the deduction for medical expenses, even for the elderly. All this from a bill that is supposed to improve the current system.

If those went away, homebuyers would see their dream pushed further out of reach, while current homeowners would have the welcome mat pulled right out from under them.
This could also mean that the average California homebuyer could end up paying $3,000 more a year in taxes under the current proposal.

Comprehensive tax reform is a worthy goal, and lawmakers should be applauded for their ambitious approach.

As Congress continues working through this process, however, the incentives that put homeownership within reach for millions of Americans deserve full support from both sides of the aisle.

Take action now! Contact Congress today to oppose this reform.

Nancy Starczyk, 2018 President
Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Anthony Breznican

    I agree with this, but we are so staunchly partisan in this district that I don’t think Knight will face any consequences from his side if he totally ignores the advice of this column.

    On the Democratic side, if voters don’t like what one of the candidates says they have two other choices to consider. Steve Knight knows Republicans only have him. I predict he will ignore this call without repercussion.

    • Ron Bischof

      You’re exhibit A on partisanship, Mr. Breznican.

      You’ve yet to author a nonpartisan column in The Signal. I’m waiting for you to lead by example.

      • Brian Baker

        LOL

        Don’t hold your breath. No one looks good when they’re Smurf Blue.

  • Brian Baker

    Yes, it looks like, once again, the GOP — or, as I call it, the PSP for Perpetually Stupid Party — is poised to shoot itself in the foot, if not the head.

    They couldn’t “repeal and replace” Obamacare, and now they want to attack the tax code, eliminating the most popular deductions used by the very people who tend to be their supporters.

    Did any of those clowns even consider ACTUALLY CUTTING SPENDING instead? Wow, what a concept!

    What’s the point of controlling all three levers of legislative power — the House, Senate, and Oval Office — if you don’t actually DO something with them?

    • Gary Bierend

      Did any of those clowns even consider ACTUALLY CUTTING SPENDING instead?

      In a word: NO!

      Cutting spending = a reduction in political power, usually done only as a form of political punishment. The GOP is no better than the DNC when it comes to doing the right thing, which is why I don’t belong to either one.

      • Brian Baker

        Agreed. I’m an independent, too.

        • Anthony Breznican

          You guys are all talk. You’d never vote for an independent. You’ll take what Steve Knight decides to give you and you’ll like it.

          • Brian Baker

            Well, kid, maybe if you Dem/socialists could offer a better alternative, that might be different. But I have a far better chance of winning the lotto than that ever happening.

            Just FYI, I actually cast a vote for The Bern last year! Read all about it: http://archive.signalscv.com/archives/153159/

            (That’s my actual hand marking my actual ballot in the picture)

          • Gary Bierend

            Nice try Participation Award, I voted for Johnson last year, who’d you vote for? Baker and I argued over it here prior to the election. That kind of thing is hard for someone that is all about Der Party to believe, much less understand.

          • Ron Bischof

            Non sequitur.

            I voted for Gary Johnson in the last Presidential election.

            As a serial fabulist, you’re all about flacking fallacies, Mr. Breznican. 😀

          • Brian Baker

            Wow. Zero for three. That’s quite the losing streak you have going there, kid.

          • Ron Bischof

            Indeed, Brian. Three independents that voted independently.

            Mr. Breznican thinks everyone engages in tribal politics as he does. It’s projection of his own behavior as a partisan ideologue.

          • Brian Baker

            Yep. It seems intrinsic to the leftist mentality. A manifestation of groupthink; collectivism in action.

          • Brian Richards

            Correct Ron. He’s a political hack who would never vote for an independent therefore he falsely assumes that everyone is just like him. By the way Brez, I voted for Johnson. You’re not even as good as a stopped clock.

          • Ron Bischof

            Breznican was out with 3 strikes. A fourth is just piling on, Brian! 😀

          • Brian Richards

            Libs get an extra strike because they’re delicate.

          • Brian Richards

            Carnac! Can you give me the lottery numbers too or is your Jedi mind reading skills only good on people on the correct side of the political isle?