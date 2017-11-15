Susan Cornner: Knight: No friend to the middle class
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 10 hours ago
Republican Congressman Steve Knight never met a Trump bill he didn’t like. The latest is a yes vote on the $4 trillion budget bill that slashes Medicare, Medicaid and health care.
This despite his recent congressional mailer that features a smiling Knight and says he is “working to protect Medicare for you.”
Really? And there’s more: The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians.
Clearly, Knight is no friend to the middle class – regardless of his cheery mailer.
Susan Cornner
Porter Ranch
