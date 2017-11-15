Susan Cornner: Knight: No friend to the middle class

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 10 hours ago

Republican Congressman Steve Knight never met a Trump bill he didn’t like. The latest is a yes vote on the $4 trillion budget bill that slashes Medicare, Medicaid and health care.

This despite his recent congressional mailer that features a smiling Knight and says he is “working to protect Medicare for you.”

Really? And there’s more: The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians.

Clearly, Knight is no friend to the middle class – regardless of his cheery mailer.

Susan Cornner
Porter Ranch

Click here to post a comment

Susan Cornner: Knight: No friend to the middle class

10 hours ago
3 Comments
Signal Contributor

Republican Congressman Steve Knight never met a Trump bill he didn’t like. The latest is a yes vote on the $4 trillion budget bill that slashes Medicare, Medicaid and health care.

This despite his recent congressional mailer that features a smiling Knight and says he is “working to protect Medicare for you.”

Really? And there’s more: The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians.

Clearly, Knight is no friend to the middle class – regardless of his cheery mailer.

Susan Cornner
Porter Ranch

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

  • Brian Baker

    Fact-challenged on top of being hollow rhetoric.

    “The budget bill eliminates the state and local tax deductions so important to Californians.”

    Wrong. The proposed tax reform bill does that, if it can even be passed, an entirely different piece of proposed legislation.

    Further, Medicare and Medicaid aren’t being “slashed”, and I only WISH “health care” — meaning Obamacare — was being reduced. But no such luck. The GOP you’re cursing simply isn’t as capable as you seem to feel.

    Where do you get your “facts”, anyway? CNN? Dem/socialist party fliers?

  • lois eisenberg

    “No friend to the middle class”
    A Republican is a Republican regardless of the damage that they are
    doing to this country Knight being one of them !!
    Party first regardless of the outcome !!

  • lois eisenberg

    Susan, thank you for bringing up that Knight is not a friend to the middle class !!