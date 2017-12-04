Thomas Oatway: Time for a parliamentary system?

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

The controversy over the upcoming Alabama senatorial election, with Judge Roy Moore refusing to acknowledge alleged indiscretions with underage girls – and neither Senate Republicans nor the president taking a stand against him – shows how broken our Congress really is.

The G.O.P. would prefer to seat Judge Moore rather than his Democratic opponent due to the votes he may provide to help enact its partisan policies.

Taken to the extreme, would they prefer to seat Satan rather than any Democrat? Is Judge Moore going to be the new face of the Republican Party?

What is most troubling about D.C. politics is that bipartisan legislation has little chance of being enacted. Both parties prefer to enact laws that only their tribe supports.

In the case of health care legislation and the G.O.P. tax reform plans, no compromise with the opposition has emerged. This despite a growing population of voters who are not registered with either party and are not being represented.

The two-party system is no longer serving our democracy. Maybe it is time to change to a parliamentary system and junk the U.S. Constitution.

Thomas Oatway
Valencia

  • Ron Bischof

    “…junk the U.S. Constitution.”

    Typical of a Leftist when their tribe isn’t “winning”. When demonstrations of Godwin’s Law aren’t shrill enough, invocations of “Satan” are next, it appears.

    How about “No!”, Mr. Oatway?

    Here’s some useful advice to address your sullen and destructive attitude:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpvwf4ifHvg

  • lois eisenberg

    “The G.O.P. would prefer to seat Judge Moore rather than his Democratic opponent due to the votes he may provide to help enact its partisan and DAMAGING policies” BINGO !!

  • Gary Bierend

    “The G.O.P. would prefer to seat Judge Moore rather than his Democratic opponent…”

    I am no defender of Moore, nor am I a defender of Franken or Conyers. My question to Mr. Oatway would be if he supports duly elected Senators being forced out of office based on allegations lodged against them, or is it just candidates that he holds to that standard?

    “Taken to the extreme, would they prefer to seat Satan rather than any Democrat?”

    Is that a trick question?