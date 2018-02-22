Thomas Oatway: Ban assault weapons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Another tragic school shooting has led to the death of 17 innocent kids, with 12 others severely injured. Many other students will be left with lifelong memories of the trauma they experienced.

The gunman used an assault rifle designed only for killing humans quickly, an AR-15. Despite multiple signals that the killer was disturbed, angry and planning to kill, he was able to enter a school and fire 150 rounds in a matter of a few minutes. There are many more out there like him who hide in plain sight, and will not be stopped by legislation aimed at just identifying the deranged. Only one action will help save these innocent lives: banning assault weapons.

Now the compelling voices of young heroes who survived this shooting are being heard, and a national movement on this issue has finally started. With mid-term primaries and Nov. elections on the near horizon, it is imperative that any legislator who sides with or accepts gun lobby money must be targeted for defeat. This will change everything. I suggest that we start with Steve Knight, our 25th district representative.

Also, there has to be a special place in hell for those who can look in the face of a grieving parent, sibling, spouse, child, or friend of a victim, and then do nothing to stop this insanity in our culture.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia