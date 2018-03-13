Jay DelDotto: What do you expect Trump to do?

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

The Signal routinely publishes Letters to the Editor from a Lois Eisenberg of Valencia. Her hatred of anything Trump and the verbal venom that she disgorges about the Republicans and anyone who is a Republican shows me someone who has no ability to objectively view the political world or truly understand how our government works.

There are good Republicans and bad Republicans just like there are good Democrats and bad Democrats.

In Eisenberg’s letter—published on Tuesday, March 13—she complains about President Trump not investigating the “Russian” interference of our democracy. Eisenberg obviously does not understand that President Trump has no authority to personally investigate or have anyone in the White House investigate the so-called Russian interference of our democracy.

He can direct that to the Department of Justice and other Federal agencies conducting investigations. Unfortunately, Eisenberg does not understand, or does not care, that there are numerous inquiries and investigations being conducted.

Of course the most prominent is the “Mueller” investigation ordered by the Department of Justice, which is headed by Jeff Sessions a “Trump” appointee. The House of Representatives and the United States Senate also are conducting hearings and interviewing witnesses. Millions of dollars are being spent on these hearings and investigations.

As Eisenberg is well aware of, the so-called Independent Investigator, Robert Mueller, was a Hillary Clinton supporter and has many Hillary Clinton supporters and donors working on his staff. So far, after almost a year, nothing has been revealed tying Mr. Trump to any Russian collusion let alone a violation of law by the “Mueller” investigation or the other numerous inquiries. Eisenberg fails to mention these various inquiries.

Please tell me, Eisenberg, just what is it that you want President Trump to do?

Hire his own personal investigators paid for out of his personal bank account?

As for Eisenberg and her patently biased view and adulation of the Democrats, it seems like she avoids recognizing the many Democrat shortcomings over the past years— Hillary Clinton’s in-home “server,” Bill Clinton getting $500,000 to give a speech in Russia and the Clinton Foundation routinely receiving donations from foreign governments and individual donors who then received special access to Hillary Clinton while Secretary of State, and of course the selling of our uranium deposits to Russia is conveniently glossed over. Or, how about President Obama criticizing Mitt Romney during the run up to the 2012 election for saying that Russia was one of our most pressing problems and then Obama not looking into any meddling during the 2016 election year.

Apparently, President Obama did not think that the Russian meddling was that important until Hillary Clinton lost the election.

So, Eisenberg, continue to write your letters and gloss over the shortcoming of your Democrat politicians and criticize anything Trump or Republican. This is your right. But, understand, there are many others, even some Democrats, that can see through your bias and hatred and be objective about what is factual and what is opinion.

Jay DelDotto
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Jay DelDotto: What do you expect Trump to do?

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

The Signal routinely publishes Letters to the Editor from a Lois Eisenberg of Valencia. Her hatred of anything Trump and the verbal venom that she disgorges about the Republicans and anyone who is a Republican shows me someone who has no ability to objectively view the political world or truly understand how our government works.

There are good Republicans and bad Republicans just like there are good Democrats and bad Democrats.

In Eisenberg’s letter—published on Tuesday, March 13—she complains about President Trump not investigating the “Russian” interference of our democracy. Eisenberg obviously does not understand that President Trump has no authority to personally investigate or have anyone in the White House investigate the so-called Russian interference of our democracy.

He can direct that to the Department of Justice and other Federal agencies conducting investigations. Unfortunately, Eisenberg does not understand, or does not care, that there are numerous inquiries and investigations being conducted.

Of course the most prominent is the “Mueller” investigation ordered by the Department of Justice, which is headed by Jeff Sessions a “Trump” appointee. The House of Representatives and the United States Senate also are conducting hearings and interviewing witnesses. Millions of dollars are being spent on these hearings and investigations.

As Eisenberg is well aware of, the so-called Independent Investigator, Robert Mueller, was a Hillary Clinton supporter and has many Hillary Clinton supporters and donors working on his staff. So far, after almost a year, nothing has been revealed tying Mr. Trump to any Russian collusion let alone a violation of law by the “Mueller” investigation or the other numerous inquiries. Eisenberg fails to mention these various inquiries.

Please tell me, Eisenberg, just what is it that you want President Trump to do?

Hire his own personal investigators paid for out of his personal bank account?

As for Eisenberg and her patently biased view and adulation of the Democrats, it seems like she avoids recognizing the many Democrat shortcomings over the past years— Hillary Clinton’s in-home “server,” Bill Clinton getting $500,000 to give a speech in Russia and the Clinton Foundation routinely receiving donations from foreign governments and individual donors who then received special access to Hillary Clinton while Secretary of State, and of course the selling of our uranium deposits to Russia is conveniently glossed over. Or, how about President Obama criticizing Mitt Romney during the run up to the 2012 election for saying that Russia was one of our most pressing problems and then Obama not looking into any meddling during the 2016 election year.

Apparently, President Obama did not think that the Russian meddling was that important until Hillary Clinton lost the election.

So, Eisenberg, continue to write your letters and gloss over the shortcoming of your Democrat politicians and criticize anything Trump or Republican. This is your right. But, understand, there are many others, even some Democrats, that can see through your bias and hatred and be objective about what is factual and what is opinion.

Jay DelDotto
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]
Mar
17
Sat
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]