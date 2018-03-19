Jim de Bree: The absence of civility and integrity hurts us

By James de Bree

Last update: 1 min ago

“Right is right—even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong—even if everyone is doing it.”
— Saint Augustine

Our society has become increasingly tribal in recent years.

Some justify their behavior by saying the other side is equally bad or worse. Others seek to absolve their conduct, because they believe that they are the only ones who are right.

Last fall, I attended a civility conference at College of the Canyons.

The aim of the conference was to promote a reasoned discussion of issues, expressing disagreement in a respectful way and objectively listening to other points of view. This, of course, means that you have to overcome your own preconceptions while exemplifying behavior worthy of emulation by others.

I have recently been performing consulting services to my former firm, a Big Four accounting firm.

One of their requirements was that I take an ethics class about integrity. Integrity is a defensive wall of the accounting profession. One of the hallmarks of integrity is civility.

Accountants strive to be objective problem solvers who ensure that facts are properly reported, and our current environment places unprecedented stress on the accounting profession.

Problem solving starts by identifying the issue or dilemma and assessing the risks posed by the situation.

The next steps are objectively considering alternative actions, determining the best course of action and implementing a solution.

The final step is evaluating the results.

One of the major obstacles to achieving success is that everyone sees the situation through their own lens, thereby introducing bias that potentially impairs objectivity.

Tribal behavior accelerates these impediments—particularly when such behavior is augmented by outside influences.

When I look back on the course, clearly the present preponderance of tribal behavior was a catalyst for developing the curriculum.

One of the case studies dealt with a leader who subtly silenced dissent.

Several team members who had good ideas that would have stress tested the leader’s proposed course of action remained silent.

The project, ultimately, failed because the premise behind the solution was not adequately challenged and the best ideas were not brought forward.

Courtesy and fairness are keystones to effective interaction with other stakeholders.

Effective leaders do not tolerate retaliation against or belittling of those who, in good faith, present an alternative viewpoint.

Simplified or seemingly ideal proposed situations may be too good to be true and frequently they are not the best answer.

Instead, the best answer, usually, comes from conclusions which are based on sound collective judgement and experience using tested tools and methodology.

Diverse experiences tend to bring new ideas and potentially new problem solving approaches to the team.

The best decisions are not always the easy choices. One of the takeaways from the course is that everyone is responsible for doing the right thing. Even if everyone else is silent when the proverbial elephant is in the parlor, one must demonstrate ethical leadership by speaking up.

Civility builds integrity, and integrity builds trust.

After all, if you can’t trust other stakeholders, you are not likely to listen to their viewpoints.

The course I completed last week dealt with professional settings.

The COC civility conference dealt with similar issues in a broader societal context. The lessons learned from each were similar.

Consider how tribal behavior, influenced by special interests, has prevented a reasoned discussion of important issues.

For example, last year’s healthcare debate failed to address the underlying causes of the inadequacies and costliness of our healthcare system.

Everyone has an opinion about healthcare, but few people have the requisite knowledge of the underlying causes to consider a solution that effectively deals with the situation.

Our fiscal and economic policies are reminiscent of Thelma and Louise driving over the canyon’s precipice.

Each political party has difficulty exercising fiscal responsibility and blames the other party for the deficit and resulting national debt.

They have not learned the lesson that everyone is responsible for doing the right thing.

In this case, if we don’t make tough decisions now, our choices will only get worse.

The recent Florida school shooting has elicited numerous responses from Signal readers.

Generally the responders fall into one of two camps—they either think we need stronger gun control laws or we mustn’t do anything that infringes on gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

There is remarkably little dialog because neither party is willing to objectively consider the other side’s perspective.

Thus, no collective judgement can be brought to bear. This ensures that the problems associated with gun violence will continue as they have for many years.

These are merely three examples of how we no longer effectively interact with each other.

Our leaders from both sides of the aisle are no longer able to civically engage each other, resulting in amplified mistrust and, ultimately, a decline in integrity.

We are all paying the price for this behavior.

Jim de Bree is a retired CPA who resides in Valencia.

About the author

View All Posts
James de Bree

James de Bree

Jim de Bree: The absence of civility and integrity hurts us

1 min ago
Add Comment
James de Bree

“Right is right—even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong—even if everyone is doing it.”
— Saint Augustine

Our society has become increasingly tribal in recent years.

Some justify their behavior by saying the other side is equally bad or worse. Others seek to absolve their conduct, because they believe that they are the only ones who are right.

Last fall, I attended a civility conference at College of the Canyons.

The aim of the conference was to promote a reasoned discussion of issues, expressing disagreement in a respectful way and objectively listening to other points of view. This, of course, means that you have to overcome your own preconceptions while exemplifying behavior worthy of emulation by others.

I have recently been performing consulting services to my former firm, a Big Four accounting firm.

One of their requirements was that I take an ethics class about integrity. Integrity is a defensive wall of the accounting profession. One of the hallmarks of integrity is civility.

Accountants strive to be objective problem solvers who ensure that facts are properly reported, and our current environment places unprecedented stress on the accounting profession.

Problem solving starts by identifying the issue or dilemma and assessing the risks posed by the situation.

The next steps are objectively considering alternative actions, determining the best course of action and implementing a solution.

The final step is evaluating the results.

One of the major obstacles to achieving success is that everyone sees the situation through their own lens, thereby introducing bias that potentially impairs objectivity.

Tribal behavior accelerates these impediments—particularly when such behavior is augmented by outside influences.

When I look back on the course, clearly the present preponderance of tribal behavior was a catalyst for developing the curriculum.

One of the case studies dealt with a leader who subtly silenced dissent.

Several team members who had good ideas that would have stress tested the leader’s proposed course of action remained silent.

The project, ultimately, failed because the premise behind the solution was not adequately challenged and the best ideas were not brought forward.

Courtesy and fairness are keystones to effective interaction with other stakeholders.

Effective leaders do not tolerate retaliation against or belittling of those who, in good faith, present an alternative viewpoint.

Simplified or seemingly ideal proposed situations may be too good to be true and frequently they are not the best answer.

Instead, the best answer, usually, comes from conclusions which are based on sound collective judgement and experience using tested tools and methodology.

Diverse experiences tend to bring new ideas and potentially new problem solving approaches to the team.

The best decisions are not always the easy choices. One of the takeaways from the course is that everyone is responsible for doing the right thing. Even if everyone else is silent when the proverbial elephant is in the parlor, one must demonstrate ethical leadership by speaking up.

Civility builds integrity, and integrity builds trust.

After all, if you can’t trust other stakeholders, you are not likely to listen to their viewpoints.

The course I completed last week dealt with professional settings.

The COC civility conference dealt with similar issues in a broader societal context. The lessons learned from each were similar.

Consider how tribal behavior, influenced by special interests, has prevented a reasoned discussion of important issues.

For example, last year’s healthcare debate failed to address the underlying causes of the inadequacies and costliness of our healthcare system.

Everyone has an opinion about healthcare, but few people have the requisite knowledge of the underlying causes to consider a solution that effectively deals with the situation.

Our fiscal and economic policies are reminiscent of Thelma and Louise driving over the canyon’s precipice.

Each political party has difficulty exercising fiscal responsibility and blames the other party for the deficit and resulting national debt.

They have not learned the lesson that everyone is responsible for doing the right thing.

In this case, if we don’t make tough decisions now, our choices will only get worse.

The recent Florida school shooting has elicited numerous responses from Signal readers.

Generally the responders fall into one of two camps—they either think we need stronger gun control laws or we mustn’t do anything that infringes on gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

There is remarkably little dialog because neither party is willing to objectively consider the other side’s perspective.

Thus, no collective judgement can be brought to bear. This ensures that the problems associated with gun violence will continue as they have for many years.

These are merely three examples of how we no longer effectively interact with each other.

Our leaders from both sides of the aisle are no longer able to civically engage each other, resulting in amplified mistrust and, ultimately, a decline in integrity.

We are all paying the price for this behavior.

Jim de Bree is a retired CPA who resides in Valencia.

About the author

View All Posts
James de Bree

James de Bree

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
18
Sun
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 18 – Mar 19 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
College of the Canyons Summer In... @ College of the Canyons
Mar 19 all-day
College of the Canyons Summer Institute What: Week 1, July 9-13. Week 2, July 16-20 When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia Cost: $275 per week[...]
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
20
Tue
6:00 pm 6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Coo... @ Wolf Creek Brewery
6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Coo... @ Wolf Creek Brewery
Mar 20 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
6th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off @ Wolf Creek Brewery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
40 chili’s to taste, photo booth, silent & live auction, kids area, live band, DJ, craft beers, wine, for $25 admission. Jersey Mikes and Sweet Beam Ice Cream will be available for purchase. VIP tickets[...]