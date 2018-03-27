Jim de Bree: Algorithms continue to change baseball

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 2 mins ago

In 1961, I attended my first Dodger game at the Coliseum. As Vin Scully would say, the game was a dandy. The Dodgers played the Giants. Koufax faced Marichal. Both pitchers pitched a complete game.

The Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Juan Marichal gave up a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to Daryl Spencer, a nondescript Dodger third baseman who nobody, except me, remembers.

We sat in seats that were about fifty rows behind home plate and they cost $2.50.

While baseball has been the one constant in my life, just about everything in the preceding paragraphs has changed. Much of this has changed because of the impact of technology.

No other sport has so many statistical metrics to measure performance. Technology has begat additional metrics that are capable of analyzing and predicting performance beyond the wildest imagination of fans, players and coaches a generation ago.

Those who play fantasy baseball are well aware of the impact of algorithms.

For those who are not familiar with the term, an algorithm is a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations.

Contemporary computer technology allows computers to parse historical data using algorithms to accurately predict probable outcomes of future performance.

Algorithms, are increasingly becoming the basis for making decisions on the field as well as off the field.

But algorithms are not always perfect-or perhaps they are sometimes ignored.

Consider the case of Game 2 of last year’s World Series. You may remember that the first two games were played at Dodger Stadium in exceptionally warm weather.

The Dodgers brought in Kenley Jansen, their star closer.

Everyone was shocked to see Jansen give up a game-tying home run in a game that the Astros, ultimately, won.

However, if you are Dodger fan who watches as many games as I do, you would have noted that Kenley routinely gives up fly balls that are caught on the warning track. That night was warmer than most nights at Dodger Stadium, and the ball went a few feet farther for a home run instead of an out.

One of two things happened. Either the Dodgers ignored the algorithm predicting a deep fly ball, or the algorithm did not factor in the warm weather.

Now, let’s look at baseball off the field. One of the major controversies during the hot stove season is that relatively few free agents were signed.

When this has happened in the past, the players successfully argued in court that the owners colluded to not sign players hoping to suppress the price of player contracts.

However, this year is different. There likely was no collusion.

Rather, teams are increasingly basing their decisions on predictive data generated by algorithms. Because each team generates its own algorithms, there is no apparent overt or covert conspiracy on the part of the owners.

What the algorithms show is what we all have known. Players typically sign big contracts when their best years are behind them. The algorithms predict future performance thereby establishing a maximum value of a free agent player.

That makes it harder for a player’s agent to stir up an emotional appeal to enter into a bidding war for that player.

Those maximum values are typically less that what players have historically been signed for. So, not surprisingly, the players are disappointed.

There still are a number of unsigned free agents who have to be wondering what the 2018 season holds for them.

Another driver of contract negotiations is the new salary cap and luxury tax rules.

Teams like the Dodgers and Yankees, who historically have had the highest payrolls, are working very hard to keep their payroll under $197 million. The future cost of exceeding that threshold is just too great.

Therefore these teams are using algorithms to ensure that their payroll dollars purchase the highest value rather than incurring the greatest cost.

Certainly, a lot has changed since 1961. There was no free agency. Star players tended to play their entire career with a single team. Baseball was not big business back then.

People say that baseball is a microcosm of America. When Jackie Robinson started the desegregation of baseball, soon thereafter the civil rights era was born.

Today, the use of computers, in general, and algorithms, in particular, have changed baseball.

Algorithms, artificial intelligence and robotics are transforming our world as well. Just as baseball will never return to 1961, our world will never return to the era portrayed by “Leave It to Beaver” or the other 1950s family television series.

We can lament the changes or embrace them, but we cannot return to the past.

Meanwhile, let’s hope for an exciting baseball season. Go Dodgers!

Jim de Bree is a huge Dodger fan who is ecstatic that the baseball season starts this week.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Jim de Bree: Algorithms continue to change baseball

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

In 1961, I attended my first Dodger game at the Coliseum. As Vin Scully would say, the game was a dandy. The Dodgers played the Giants. Koufax faced Marichal. Both pitchers pitched a complete game.

The Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Juan Marichal gave up a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to Daryl Spencer, a nondescript Dodger third baseman who nobody, except me, remembers.

We sat in seats that were about fifty rows behind home plate and they cost $2.50.

While baseball has been the one constant in my life, just about everything in the preceding paragraphs has changed. Much of this has changed because of the impact of technology.

No other sport has so many statistical metrics to measure performance. Technology has begat additional metrics that are capable of analyzing and predicting performance beyond the wildest imagination of fans, players and coaches a generation ago.

Those who play fantasy baseball are well aware of the impact of algorithms.

For those who are not familiar with the term, an algorithm is a process or set of rules to be followed in calculations or other problem-solving operations.

Contemporary computer technology allows computers to parse historical data using algorithms to accurately predict probable outcomes of future performance.

Algorithms, are increasingly becoming the basis for making decisions on the field as well as off the field.

But algorithms are not always perfect-or perhaps they are sometimes ignored.

Consider the case of Game 2 of last year’s World Series. You may remember that the first two games were played at Dodger Stadium in exceptionally warm weather.

The Dodgers brought in Kenley Jansen, their star closer.

Everyone was shocked to see Jansen give up a game-tying home run in a game that the Astros, ultimately, won.

However, if you are Dodger fan who watches as many games as I do, you would have noted that Kenley routinely gives up fly balls that are caught on the warning track. That night was warmer than most nights at Dodger Stadium, and the ball went a few feet farther for a home run instead of an out.

One of two things happened. Either the Dodgers ignored the algorithm predicting a deep fly ball, or the algorithm did not factor in the warm weather.

Now, let’s look at baseball off the field. One of the major controversies during the hot stove season is that relatively few free agents were signed.

When this has happened in the past, the players successfully argued in court that the owners colluded to not sign players hoping to suppress the price of player contracts.

However, this year is different. There likely was no collusion.

Rather, teams are increasingly basing their decisions on predictive data generated by algorithms. Because each team generates its own algorithms, there is no apparent overt or covert conspiracy on the part of the owners.

What the algorithms show is what we all have known. Players typically sign big contracts when their best years are behind them. The algorithms predict future performance thereby establishing a maximum value of a free agent player.

That makes it harder for a player’s agent to stir up an emotional appeal to enter into a bidding war for that player.

Those maximum values are typically less that what players have historically been signed for. So, not surprisingly, the players are disappointed.

There still are a number of unsigned free agents who have to be wondering what the 2018 season holds for them.

Another driver of contract negotiations is the new salary cap and luxury tax rules.

Teams like the Dodgers and Yankees, who historically have had the highest payrolls, are working very hard to keep their payroll under $197 million. The future cost of exceeding that threshold is just too great.

Therefore these teams are using algorithms to ensure that their payroll dollars purchase the highest value rather than incurring the greatest cost.

Certainly, a lot has changed since 1961. There was no free agency. Star players tended to play their entire career with a single team. Baseball was not big business back then.

People say that baseball is a microcosm of America. When Jackie Robinson started the desegregation of baseball, soon thereafter the civil rights era was born.

Today, the use of computers, in general, and algorithms, in particular, have changed baseball.

Algorithms, artificial intelligence and robotics are transforming our world as well. Just as baseball will never return to 1961, our world will never return to the era portrayed by “Leave It to Beaver” or the other 1950s family television series.

We can lament the changes or embrace them, but we cannot return to the past.

Meanwhile, let’s hope for an exciting baseball season. Go Dodgers!

Jim de Bree is a huge Dodger fan who is ecstatic that the baseball season starts this week.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]