Rob McFerren: Braising with craft beer

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 23 mins ago

Getty Images

“Braising” is a French cooking term that is used in quite a few different cuisines that can turn any meat (especially tough cuts) into something very tender and full-flavored. The protein is seared, or browned, and then cooked in liquid in a covered thick-sided pot on low heat for a long time. The flavors are concentrated and the tough tissues are broken down yielding a tender piece of meat. This method can be used with many different styles of beer which makes for a great tasting meal.

Different proteins can be used such as beef, pork and chicken when braising along with different vegetables and herbs or spices. When choosing what you are going to braise you can pick any beer style which will add the unique flavor profiles of that beer. For me, craft beers that do not have a lot of bitterness work best as sometimes that bitterness will be amplified during the braising process. Chicken works well with the spicy ester flavors of a Saison or a German-style Hefeweizen. A dark non-bitter beer will work great with any beef dish that is braised. The dark beer will bring out the richness of the beef while making a great sauce. Pork will taste amazing with any lighter colored Belgian-style Ale such as a Belgian Tripel.

Often vegetables such as carrots, onions and potatoes will be added to the braising liquid to contribute complexities and richness. These will help to make for a great gravy when the dish is finished. There are many recipes that you can find and even if they don’t call for beer you can substitute it for all or some of the braising liquid. Get out your “Dutch Oven” and give beer braising a try! Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Getty Images

Rob McFerren: Braising with craft beer

23 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

“Braising” is a French cooking term that is used in quite a few different cuisines that can turn any meat (especially tough cuts) into something very tender and full-flavored. The protein is seared, or browned, and then cooked in liquid in a covered thick-sided pot on low heat for a long time. The flavors are concentrated and the tough tissues are broken down yielding a tender piece of meat. This method can be used with many different styles of beer which makes for a great tasting meal.

Different proteins can be used such as beef, pork and chicken when braising along with different vegetables and herbs or spices. When choosing what you are going to braise you can pick any beer style which will add the unique flavor profiles of that beer. For me, craft beers that do not have a lot of bitterness work best as sometimes that bitterness will be amplified during the braising process. Chicken works well with the spicy ester flavors of a Saison or a German-style Hefeweizen. A dark non-bitter beer will work great with any beef dish that is braised. The dark beer will bring out the richness of the beef while making a great sauce. Pork will taste amazing with any lighter colored Belgian-style Ale such as a Belgian Tripel.

Often vegetables such as carrots, onions and potatoes will be added to the braising liquid to contribute complexities and richness. These will help to make for a great gravy when the dish is finished. There are many recipes that you can find and even if they don’t call for beer you can substitute it for all or some of the braising liquid. Get out your “Dutch Oven” and give beer braising a try! Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
23
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 23 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child! Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los[...]
10:00 am Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Are you or someone you know in the market for a new mattress?! Brand new name-brand mattresses will be displayed at 50% off retail prices!! Choose from a large selection and receive your new mattress[...]