Bryan Caforio: Keep dark money out of local elections

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Bryan Caforio speaks in front of constituents before his official announcement to run for the 25th Congressional District seat last year. Samie Gebers/The Signal

We need to get dark money out of politics, and that’s why I’m calling on all of my fellow Democratic candidates to join me in signing the People’s Pledge.

Almost all of the dysfunction in our political system can be traced to a single issue: the corrupting influence of money in politics. And that reality has only worsened after the disastrous Citizens United decision from the Supreme Court—a ruling which effectively allows unlimited interference in our elections by outside groups, corporations and billionaires through super PACs.

To protect our democracy, we need campaign finance reform, and I’ve put my position clearly on my website:

“I strongly support a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, and I will fight for publicly financed elections, eliminating money from politics and complete transparency for all political contributions.” — Bryan Caforio, BryanCaforio.com.

My fellow Democratic candidates in this race have also rightly condemned the Citizens United decision and the influence of outside money in politics:

“Supporting a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United isn’t enough—we need to elect people who are willing to regulate themselves as representatives and stand up to the people who hold the purse strings.” – Katie Hill, Blue America, May 20, 2017.

“I’m running a grassroots campaign, and I’ll be working to overturn Citizens United and make publicly-funded elections a reality. Corporate money is why our political world is such a mess now.” – Jess Phoenix, Twitter, January 18, 2018.

In order to promote our shared goal of decreasing the impact of dark money in our electoral process, I’m calling on every Democratic candidate in this race to sign the People’s Pledge.

The People’s Pledge originated in the 2012 Massachusetts Senate race between now-Senator Elizabeth Warren and her Republican opponent Scott Brown, and has since been used and proposed by numerous progressive candidates across the country to protect our democracy, including Eric Garcetti when he first ran for Mayor of Los Angeles, Russ Feingold when he ran for Senate in Wisconsin, and many others.

Here’s how the People’s Pledge works: if all Democratic candidates sign the People’s Pledge, and if any group—other than an individual candidate’s designated campaign committee—makes an independent expenditure on a candidate’s behalf, then that candidate shall make an equal contribution from his or her own campaign committee to the charity of the other candidate’s choice.

In other words, if both Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix join me in signing the People’s Pledge, and an outside group spends money on my behalf or in opposition to one of my Democratic opponents, then I will instruct my individual campaign committee to donate an equal contribution to the charity designated by the other Democratic candidate, instead of spending those resources on my campaign.

Similarly, if all candidates sign the Pledge, and an outside group makes an independent expenditure in support of Katie Hill or Jess Phoenix, or against me, then Katie Hill or Jess Phoenix must make an equal contribution from her campaign committee to my designated charity, instead of spending their resources on their own campaign. I’m designating Valley Oasis as my charity of choice for the People’s Pledge—it’s a fabulous organization that provides services to homeless individuals and victims of domestic abuse in the Antelope Valley.

Every Democratic candidate has spoken in favor of campaign finance reform, criticized Citizens United, and called for an end to outside spending. I agree with Katie Hill’s statement that “we need to elect people who are willing to regulate themselves”—that’s why I’m signing the People’s Pledge. I sincerely hope Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix sign the People’s Pledge with me so that our actions match our campaign promises.

Bryan Caforio is a Democratic candidate for California’s 25th Congressional District and a consumer rights attorney who lives in Santa Clarita.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Bryan Caforio speaks in front of constituents before his official announcement to run for the 25th Congressional District seat last year. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Bryan Caforio: Keep dark money out of local elections

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

We need to get dark money out of politics, and that’s why I’m calling on all of my fellow Democratic candidates to join me in signing the People’s Pledge.

Almost all of the dysfunction in our political system can be traced to a single issue: the corrupting influence of money in politics. And that reality has only worsened after the disastrous Citizens United decision from the Supreme Court—a ruling which effectively allows unlimited interference in our elections by outside groups, corporations and billionaires through super PACs.

To protect our democracy, we need campaign finance reform, and I’ve put my position clearly on my website:

“I strongly support a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, and I will fight for publicly financed elections, eliminating money from politics and complete transparency for all political contributions.” — Bryan Caforio, BryanCaforio.com.

My fellow Democratic candidates in this race have also rightly condemned the Citizens United decision and the influence of outside money in politics:

“Supporting a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United isn’t enough—we need to elect people who are willing to regulate themselves as representatives and stand up to the people who hold the purse strings.” – Katie Hill, Blue America, May 20, 2017.

“I’m running a grassroots campaign, and I’ll be working to overturn Citizens United and make publicly-funded elections a reality. Corporate money is why our political world is such a mess now.” – Jess Phoenix, Twitter, January 18, 2018.

In order to promote our shared goal of decreasing the impact of dark money in our electoral process, I’m calling on every Democratic candidate in this race to sign the People’s Pledge.

The People’s Pledge originated in the 2012 Massachusetts Senate race between now-Senator Elizabeth Warren and her Republican opponent Scott Brown, and has since been used and proposed by numerous progressive candidates across the country to protect our democracy, including Eric Garcetti when he first ran for Mayor of Los Angeles, Russ Feingold when he ran for Senate in Wisconsin, and many others.

Here’s how the People’s Pledge works: if all Democratic candidates sign the People’s Pledge, and if any group—other than an individual candidate’s designated campaign committee—makes an independent expenditure on a candidate’s behalf, then that candidate shall make an equal contribution from his or her own campaign committee to the charity of the other candidate’s choice.

In other words, if both Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix join me in signing the People’s Pledge, and an outside group spends money on my behalf or in opposition to one of my Democratic opponents, then I will instruct my individual campaign committee to donate an equal contribution to the charity designated by the other Democratic candidate, instead of spending those resources on my campaign.

Similarly, if all candidates sign the Pledge, and an outside group makes an independent expenditure in support of Katie Hill or Jess Phoenix, or against me, then Katie Hill or Jess Phoenix must make an equal contribution from her campaign committee to my designated charity, instead of spending their resources on their own campaign. I’m designating Valley Oasis as my charity of choice for the People’s Pledge—it’s a fabulous organization that provides services to homeless individuals and victims of domestic abuse in the Antelope Valley.

Every Democratic candidate has spoken in favor of campaign finance reform, criticized Citizens United, and called for an end to outside spending. I agree with Katie Hill’s statement that “we need to elect people who are willing to regulate themselves”—that’s why I’m signing the People’s Pledge. I sincerely hope Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix sign the People’s Pledge with me so that our actions match our campaign promises.

Bryan Caforio is a Democratic candidate for California’s 25th Congressional District and a consumer rights attorney who lives in Santa Clarita.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]