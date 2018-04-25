University News

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Baton Rouge, LA

The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Jessica Clark of Valencia, was initiated at San Jose State University.

Kendall Bietsch of Canyon Country, was initiated at the University of the Pacific

Antonieta Casas of Santa Clarita, was initiated at California State University, Los Angeles.

David Salven of Valencia, was initiated at California State University, Los Angeles.

These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.