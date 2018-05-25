Ben Weier: Acton becoming a freeway stop

By Signal Contributor

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I live out by Acton. It is pretty out of the way from SCV but I am very involved in our community and talk has come up about putting in a new gas station and Starbucks which most of our town is opposed to. They say it will make our town a stop for freeway traffic and that is not what they want. As being an outsider to our city I wanted to ask what you’re opinion on the subject is. Thank you.

Ben Weier

Acton