Cathy Marketti: Inappropriate remarks

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There was a lot of hype around a “Vice” special that followed one of our local candidates, Katie Hill. I’ve lived in Santa Clarita 20 years and was excited to see our area being featured on HBO, but after viewing it I was extremely disappointed. In one scene, Hill makes a wildly inappropriate sex joke about one of her staffers. She says, “We are all doing like booty-call texts. Well, Kelsey is. She’s texting all of her ex-hookups. You have 28 minutes. That’s probably longer than most of the times you’ve slept with them.” Wow!

This behavior in a workplace is unacceptable no matter who does it. With the seemingly nonstop stories about sexual harassment, we can’t hold men and women to different standards. What Hill said isn’t OK in any workplace, and it’s certainly not what I want in my elected representative. We need to elect people committed to ending workplace harassment, not those who engage in misconduct themselves. I won’t be voting for someone who thinks it’s funny to laugh about a staffer’s sex life. That’s considered sexual harassment plain and simple.

Cathy Marketti

Valencia