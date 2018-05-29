Steve Hensch: Why I’m voting for Bryan Caforio

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Why am I voting for Democratic congressional candidate Bryan Caforio in the June 5 primary?

As the most progressive Democratic candidate, Bryan unequivocally supports Medicare for all, strong gun control laws, Planned Parenthood, environmental protections, Social Security, the Dreamers and an infrastructure plan that would benefit the SCV.

He has vowed to hold President Trump accountable for his assaults on the rule of law, the Constitution, the environment and a free press.

Bryan is the Democrat most capable of defeating incumbent Congressman Steve Knight, a Trump toady, in November because of his intelligence, work ethic, toughness and progressive convictions.

The Valencia resident has fought for our community during the Aliso Canyon gas leak crisis and against the Chiquita Canyon Landfill expansion. He has marched with women and gun control advocates. He has supported working families, seniors and union workers in rallies at Knight’s office.

Bryan regularly visits our schools and talks to students about government and listens to their concerns. This focus on our young people speaks volumes about his dedication to our community, which is important to me as a 30-year resident of the SCV.

But Bryan impressed me most during a meet-and-greet (no fundraising) with 35 neighbors at our condo.

He spoke powerfully about his campaign positions and his goals for our community. He answered tough questions with grace and good humor. He stayed true to his long-held values and convictions. He encouraged one elderly woman who was intimidated by Trump supporters. The scheduled two-hour event lasted for three hours.

Yes, I’m voting for Bryan Caforio – because he reflects the hometown values that make the SCV so special, and he will fight for us and those values in Congress.

Steve Hensch is a Valencia resident.