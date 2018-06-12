G. Dawe: Upright vs. dirty

Congratulations to Steve Knight, Katie Hill, and Jess Phoenix on running fair and upright campaigns. Thank goodness the carpetbagger was shown the door hopefully. Let him go back to his own part of the world and practice his low down dirty type of politics and ethics.

G. Dawe

Saugus