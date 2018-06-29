Ken Dean: The Signal’s New Ownership Helps Local Job Market
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
Upon reading the Signal I find one of the positive sides of the new ownership is that the Signal is creating new jobs here in our city. This is a good thing.
Ken Dean
Santa Clarita
Editor’s note: Thanks, Ken. And yes, we’re looking for journalists as we expand our news coverage. Know anyone who might be a good fit? Send ‘em our way!
