Ken Dean: The Signal’s New Ownership Helps Local Job Market

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Upon reading the Signal I find one of the positive sides of the new ownership is that the Signal is creating new jobs here in our city. This is a good thing.

Ken Dean

Santa Clarita

Editor’s note: Thanks, Ken. And yes, we’re looking for journalists as we expand our news coverage. Know anyone who might be a good fit? Send ‘em our way!