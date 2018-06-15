Richard La Motte: Gun control and taxes: whistling by the graveyard

Mister Heath’s (June 12) column had two points: Republicans should pass gun control and raise taxes in the spirit of community.

Gun Control: Who doesn’t want to stop violence, especially in schools? But, gun deaths in the U.S. rank 11th in the world per 100,000 at 3.8. The highest: El Salvador at 40, Mexico at 7.4, and even Jamaica at 16.50. This is amazing considering that the U.S., with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 88 guns per 100 people (most law-abiding gun owners in the world). London, with the strictest anti-gun laws, saw a murder rate higher than New York for February and March, mostly due to stabbings.

Taxes: Since President Trump’s tax cut, the U.S. has the lowest unemployment rate (3.5 percent) since 1970. The gross domestic product is estimated at its highest level in 10 years. Wages are up and growing.

Demanding higher taxes and simplistic gun arguments is whistling past the graveyard.

