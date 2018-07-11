Concerts in the Park: Let the Good Times Roll

By Signal Contributor

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Councilmember Bill Miranda

What a wonderful sight it was seeing the community come together for the Fourth of July festivities last week. From the annual Independence Day 5K/10K and the pancake breakfast, to the much-loved parade through Newhall and exhilarating fireworks show; it was a great way to celebrate America, and the start of the summer season.

Now we can get excited about our other favorite summer tradition. Concerts in the Park are back, thanks to our presenting sponsor, Logix Federal Credit Union. Concerts in the Park is the City of Santa Clarita’s FREE concert series, located at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road). These much anticipated, fun-filled shows take place every Saturday at 7:00 p.m., throughout July and August.

From the moment you park your car and walk into the concert area, you are met with a community atmosphere filled with children playing, friends lounging on their blankets and chairs, food trucks and fun. There’s just no better way to sit back and enjoy an evening of live music and beautiful weather with your family and friends.

Wanted, one of the top tributes to Bon Jovi, absolutely rocked the crowd this past weekend at Central Park. That same energy and excitement is in store every Saturday, for the rest of the summer!

Next up at Concerts in the Park, is Kenny Metcalf as Elton & The Early Years Band, on July 14. “Saturday Night’s Alright” for hanging out with “Bennie & the Jets.” Come belt out the words to “Rocket Man” with thousands of your neighbors. Green Today, a tribute to Green Day, takes the stage on July 21 to bring back some of rock’s most iconic songs, like “Good Riddance,” which made the original band the worldwide success it is today.

Hotel California, a highly acclaimed tribute to the Eagles, comes to Central park on July 28 and allows you to “Take It Easy” under the stars and listen to classics like, “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight.” Matchbox Twenty Too arrives on August 4, and you won’t have to wait until “3AM” to “Push” your way toward the stage and dance.

I know a lot of folks are excited to see Fooz Fighters, on August 11, because they bring all of the passion and raw energy of the Foo Fighters, but are anything but “The Pretender!” The Pettybreakers, who return to Central Park on August 18, will have the crowd anticipating “The Breakdown!”

The Concerts in the Park series will end with the return of 40 oz. to Freedom, on August 25. This tribute to Sublime lives up to its billing and ensures that you feel the break, as you sing along to “Santeria” and “What I Got.”

With this can’t-miss line-up, make sure you gather your family and friends and head to Central Park for Concerts in the Park, every Saturday night through August. I hope to see you there!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.