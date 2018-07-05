Jim Horton: California Is Doomed and Doesn’t Even Realize It

The state of California has been doomed for the last eight years. Electricity rates are 60 percent higher than what we see in other states. This poses the conundrum. We are one of the most welcoming states for illegal immigrants and yet we rig our society so that these people who are low-income at best have to take money out of their pocket to help pay for a scheme by our governor to reverse man-made global warming.

Years from now, climatologists will look back on our era with bemused contempt at how little we really understood.

Jim Horton

Valencia