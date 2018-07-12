Lois Eisenberg | The Fourth of July Under the Rule of an Immoral Despot

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

The Fourth of July was upon us again (last week).

We as Americans were bestowed as of 242 years ago 36 words that over the years have been the American creed that we can live by and depend upon.

“We hold these truths, which have been jeopardized, to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, which is debatable, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, which is also debatable, that among these rights are life, the good life, which has been disrupted by evil, moronic damaging agendas, liberty, which is slipping away, and the pursuit of happiness, which is being eroded by a mad man, a corrupt despot for his own indulgences, one of which is to make a lot of money and to satisfy his sick, despicable, deplorable ego at the cost of 360 million people’s well-being and who also is aspiring to be a dictator!”

Do we believe that Jefferson’s felicitous phrasing, now in 2018, has economic implications?

Does the self-evident right to pursue happiness entail the right to a living wage? Or affordable healthcare?

Does the decline of the middle class mean that our collective happiness as a people is at risk?

Do Jefferson’s magic words still possess the power to provide some intellectual fireworks?

To this I say we as Americans have been conned out of these rights by an immoral, unethical, corrupt, hateful, bigoted, sinful man with no compassion or empathy for the downtrodden. He is inadequate to govern.

Take heed, America. We will not have a lot of time to rectify the despot’s horrible deeds.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia