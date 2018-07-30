Lois Linnert | Abortion: Respectful Discussion

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In response to Terri Lovell’s writing concerning abortion (July 14), I would like to make two points. First, we must all realize abortion is here to stay. No matter how much the religious right rants against abortion, women will ALWAYS be seeking the right to have one if they choose. An abortion can be safe or unsafe. Will a woman go to a clinic, a hospital or have it performed in not-so-sanitary conditions? The old term of “back alley abortion” comes to mind. That all depends on our laws. The pro-life people must be aware and accept the fact that a large percentage of our citizens do not think abortion is wrong. According to the Pew Research Center, 57 percent of the population think abortion should be legal and Roe vs. Wade must stay in place. Pro-choice folks think differently than pro-life people. And this is America, so it’s all right. The debate on abortion will NEVER end.

Therefore, since our abortion issues can never be totally resolved, I suggest that our discussion on the subject be carried out in a respectful, polite manner. Calling names, belittling, demeaning your opposite viewpoint, does no good whatsoever. So, Ms. Lovell, let’s have a debate on abortion. I respect your viewpoint and I understand where you’re coming from, and for you, your ideas are correct. Please offer the same understanding and courtesy to the pro-choice group. They also have reasonable arguments.

Lois Linnert

Santa Clarita