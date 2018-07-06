Out of the Bunker: How high to tee your golf ball

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Do you pay much attention to the height that you tee your golf ball?

Based on my experience with players, I would venture to say that most of you do pay attention to this detail. But, what is the right height?

These days, players seem to be teeing the ball quite high. Drivers are designed to be hit higher up on the club face to gain maximum distance. As a result, it’s not uncommon to visit golf courses that offer various sized tees.

For most of you, I would suggest teeing the ball as high as you possibly can. Teeing the ball high promotes a draw. The reason for this is because the higher the ball is teed, the flatter your downswing needs to be in order to strike the ball solidly.

A flatter downswing helps you to draw the ball.

On the other hand, teeing the ball lower promotes a fade. The lower the ball is teed, the steeper the downswing becomes. A steeper downswing helps you to fade the ball.

In my opinion, the different sized tees have complicated the game for many players. I remember growing up and having one sized tee.

When I used my driver, I teed the ball high. When I used my iron on a Par 3, I teed the ball low. I was never concerned with whether or not I was teeing the ball a particular height.

Do yourself a favor and simplify your approach when it comes to teeing up your golf ball. Just remember that when you tee the ball high, you stand a better chance of drawing the golf ball.

When you tee the ball low, you stand a better chance of fading the golf ball.

Many of you probably struggle with fading the ball too much, so my suggestion to you is tee that ball as high as you can.

Whether you start drawing the ball, or not, you should be confident that you are making the right decision.

Keep working hard and enjoy this wonderful game.