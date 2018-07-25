SCAA Summer Art Festival Aug. 10-11

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

The Summer Art Festival, at the Oaks Club of Valencia, invites you to a fun, free artists’ reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

“Enjoy live entertainment, appetizers and desserts and a no-host bar,” said event co-chair Tony Hanna.

The following artists will display over 100 pieces of art: Jackie Macnair, Gary Friedman, George Goldberg, Robert Rickesen, Meryl Goudey, Cheryl Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Tony Hanna, Pat Thayer, Olga Kaczmar, Phil Althouse, Laura Wambsgans, Zony Gordon, Charlotee Mullich, Mardi Georgio, Melvin Pope, Patricia O’Hearn, Chrystal Walker and Lynda Frautnick.

The exhibit runs noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. A live band will perform for dinner patrons on Friday evening starting at 6 p.m.

The Oaks Club of Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane, (Valencia exit off Interstate 5). The SCAA website is www.santaclaritaartists.org.