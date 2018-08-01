Brian Baker | ‘Jesus can’t swim’ and other press rants

By Brian Baker

1 min ago

Back when Ronald Reagan was president the mainstream press hated him as much as they hate Trump now, and there was a joke that made the rounds that I think is just as applicable today. It goes like this:

If there had been a press corps a couple of thousand years ago like the one we have today, and they covered Jesus like they cover Reagan, the day after He walked on water the headline would have been: “JESUS CAN’T SWIM!!!”

In the age of Trump, I think an updated version of that punch line would read: “JESUS IS AN ANTI-SWIMMER NAZI!!!”

The volume of the hysterical outrage from Dem/socialists and Never-Trumpers is a wonder to behold. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is in full and marvelous bloom. The added irony is that as their outrage level gets cranked ever higher, Trump’s popularity simply seems to increase in direct response. It looks like we Deplorables just aren’t buying the snake oil. In fact, as of July 26 the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll had Trump’s approval rate at 46 percent, which is higher than St. Obama’s numbers at the same point in his presidency.

Now, I have to admit that I had very grave doubts about Trump during the 2016 election cycle. If you’re interested you can go into The Signal archives and read my columns from that time. I was a hard-core Ted Cruz guy. But as election day in November came rolling near, and it became clear the choice was a binary one between Trump and Hillary “Whiny” Clinton, I reluctantly threw my support to Trump, since I viewed Whiny as a disaster-in-waiting for the country.

Much to my delight, Trump’s turned out to govern as the single most conservative president since Reagan. Who’da thunk it?

I know… I’m just a Deplorable who “cling(s) to guns or religion” per St. Barack; a racist, xenophobic, homophobic, gun-loving, small-government, nativist, greedy, ignorant Nazi. Bummer.

The problem for the TDS crowd is we Deplorables just don’t care about the things that whip them into a lather. Did Trump have girlfriends back in the day? Who cares? The guy was a rich guy in show biz. Didn’t they all? I voted for a guy to be president, not saint.

“But, but… Mueller!…”

Yeah, what about Mueller? A year and a half of wasted time and taxpayer dollars on an “investigation” that’s wandered far afield of what it was supposedly investigating; that’s lost any semblance of objectivity; and has only managed to indict a bunch of Russian internet trolls located halfway around the globe. How underwhelming.

“Treason!” That’s the latest meme from the loony left. They don’t like how he’s carrying out foreign policy, so now they’re accusing him of “treason.” Seriously! Check out the Boston Globe, Chicago Trib, Baltimore Sun, Congressman Ted Lieu, Anderson Cooper on CNN, among many others. Talk about unhinged. This is exactly why normal people can’t take TDSers seriously.

One of the most ironic “treason” accusations came from former CIA Director John Brennan. The irony stems from the fact that in 1976 Brennan voted for Gus Hall for president. Hall was the nominee of the U.S. Communist Party. How this guy ever got a security clearance is beyond me. When I was in Army Intelligence that would have been an immediate disqualifier. Instead, he rose to become CIA director.

Between that and the Mueller “investigation,” not to mention James Comey’s outright malfeasance with the investigation into Whiny’s home brew email rig, there’s credence to Trump’s complaints about the operations and objectivity of the intelligence apparatus, at least to my mind. The intel community sure has changed since I was a member.

Trump has a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? “Terrible,” per the TDSers, though St. Barack bowing to every tinpot dictator in sight was a great thing. Trump gets Kim to make concessions? “Meaningless.” What did they expect? That Kim would ask to be annexed as a state?

Trump pressures NATO members to haul their own weight? “Outrageous,” per the TDSers. But guess what? That sounds like a GREAT idea to us Deplorables!

Meanwhile, the economy’s cooking, people are taking home more money, they’re paying less in federal taxes, there are more jobs than applicants, unemployment’s at record lows, the stock market’s at record highs, we’ve pulled out of the Paris Accords “climate change” scam, we’ve had a great new Supreme Court justice seated in Neil Gorsuch with another terrific nominee in Brett Kavanaugh awaiting confirmation, and we’re really on our way to “Making America Great Again.”

It’s time for the TDSers to grow up. The election’s over. Whiny lost and is never going to be president (thank God). Trump’s not going to be impeached and removed from office.

That’s just the way it is.

Brian Baker is a Saugus resident.