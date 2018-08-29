Gary Morrison | If You Can Call Democrats Socialists, Can They Call Republicans Fascists?

Re: Brian Baker, opinion, Aug. 24.

I am shocked, shocked I tell you! Brian Baker in this issue stated that he preferred Steve Knight (R) over Katie Hill (D) for Congress. Who could have predicted that choice? Brian has always shown a willingness to listen to the discussions, and then come to a conclusion on his choice (not). He regularly equates Democrat with socialist even though most of his followers have no idea what the word socialist means. They equate socialist with communist and the two words are not interchangeable.

Until just recently (campaign season) Knight has been pretty much AWOL from his district, as far as meetings with his constituents and truly representing his district. Instead he has been a reliable Trumpista and Republican lackey. But, we’re talking about Baker, not Knight. Brian has reduced his decision-making to looking for the “R” after the candidate’s name. Problem solved. When there is a vote to decide a candidate within the Republican party, Brian will always endorse the person farthest to the right.

If it is OK for Brian to use the word “socialist” to describe Democrats, would he have any objection to the rest of us using the word “fascist” to describe Republicans? And by the way, it is the Democratic Party not the Democrat Party!

Gary Morrison

Valencia