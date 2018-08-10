Golf’s iconic spots to play

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

I enjoyed watching the recently completed Senior Open from St. Andrew’s.

Whether it is one of the greatest courses in the world is up for debate, but you certainly can’t question its iconic spot in the world of golf. It got me thinking — what are some of the most iconic spots in golf?

I guess we might as well start with the Old Course at St. Andrew’s. When I think of St. Andrew’s, two spots come to mind: The Road Hole and the Swilcan Bridge.

The Road Hole, of course, is famous for two reasons. Your tee shot must cross the corner of the Old Course Hotel, if you want to be in the fairway. After that, your approach shot must then finish somewhere between the infamous road to the right of the green, and the even more infamous road hole bunker.

The other iconic spot at St. Andrew’s is the Swilcan Bridge.

I can’t think of a spot that has been part of more photographs than this bridge. Watching the final round of the Senior Open, Tom Watson paused for a moment on the bridge to wave for what was likely his final competitive round at the Old Course.

Here in the states, a few iconic spots come to mind.

One of those is the Church Pew Bunker at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I had a chance to play Oakmont a few years back, and I couldn’t wait to hit a ball out of that bunker.

After all, when a bunker has been given its own name, you know it’s something special.

Heading down to Florida, you can’t help but consider the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass as another iconic spot in golf.

Unfortunately, I have never had the opportunity to play this hole. Those that have played it claim that it’s not that difficult due to its relatively short length.

However, I can think of no shot in golf that is more exciting to watch in the pressure of the moment than the tee shot into that island green.

Here in California, we’ve got several spots that could be considered iconic. The one that comes to mind, however, is the 7th hole at Pebble Beach.

Much like the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, the 7th hole at Pebble Beach is a short hole. The view, however, is unmatched by any in the world.

I remember playing this hole for the first time. I listened to the seals barking out in the water, while the waves were crashing into the rocks nearby.

That shot just embodies what Pebble Beach is all about, and I absolutely love it.

I could go on and on about more iconic spots in golf.

These are a few of my favorites. What are some of yours?