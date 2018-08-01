Jim Horton | Feelings Have No Bearing on the Truth

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For some time we have been bombarded by leftist articles that go to great length to point out their perceived flaws in President Trump. None of these has any substance mainly because the individuals simply don’t know what they are talking about. The writers all seem to have not idea of our history or that of the world. Everything is happening now and it must be judged on their personal feelings.

Well, personal feeling amount to somewhere in the neighborhood of 1 percent of the truth. The balance of the truth is obscured under layers of bias that challenges the basis for their beliefs

The answers lay before us for all to see but none are so blind as those that will not see. In the book “The Godfather” there was a statement that the left should take to heart. “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” President Trump could have written that. His handling of Putin is masterful and the criticism from all those who have no comprehension of what is happening is discouraging. That so many people are clueless about what is going on in the world can be depressing.

If this republic fails, it will be by those who don’t understand. We suffered eight years under a coward and a deceiver. Now we have someone who will call out bullies and bring them to task. Before Trump, we had on average 18 incidents per year in the Red Sea between U.S. and Iranian vessels. Since Trump it has dropped to 0. It is a simple thing to confront a bully and explain that his action may bring him harm.

Most people are on the careful or cautious side of things. Once in a while, a man comes along who automatically advances toward the sound of the guns and the rest of us are temporarily safer because of it.

Jim Horton

Valencia